According to the spokesman of the "Kharkiv" OTUV Yuriy Povkh, the Ukrainian military stabilized the situation in the combat zone in the Kharkiv region, depriving the Russian invaders of the opportunity to advance.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian military has successfully stabilized the situation in the combat zones in the Kharkiv region, preventing the advance of the Russian army.
- The Russian occupying army has faced significant losses in battles and struggles to make advances in the Kharkiv region.
- The enemy troops are planning to reinforce their units in specific districts of the Kharkiv region, indicating ongoing strategic movements.
- The dynamics of hostilities in Kharkiv Oblast are changing daily, with the Russian occupiers facing challenges in advancing further.
- The Ukrainian military is actively engaging and destroying enemy equipment and shelters, restricting the advance of the Russian army in the Vovchansk region.
What is the current situation in the combat zones in Kharkiv Oblast
Povh noted that currently the occupying army of the Russian Federation is losing a large number of personnel and military equipment in unsuccessful attacks and attempts to advance, but it does not have such an opportunity.
According to him, only during the past day, the criminal army of the Russian Federation lost 63 invaders killed and wounded in the Kharkiv region.
In addition, the enemy lost 2 tanks, one of which was destroyed and the other was damaged, 4 cars and one unit of special equipment.
The Ukrainian military also destroyed 18 enemy shelters and the UAV control post.
Povkh noted that the dynamics of hostilities in Kharkiv Oblast changes every day.
Due to the loss of combat capability of a number of units, the Russian occupiers are partially forced to stop attempts to advance further.
According to him, Russian war criminals are trying to strengthen their own group of troops, transferring forces from the occupied regions of the Kherson region and other directions.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army and the situation in the Vovchansk region
He also added that every day the Russian occupiers lose several tanks and armored vehicles in the battles in the Kharkiv region.
In particular, in the Vovchan region, the Russian army is forced to use armored vehicles in limited quantities.
Povkh noted that in the Vovchansk region, the Russian occupiers are trying to improve their own defensive positions, making trenches and building fortifications.
The Ukrainian military constantly destroys enemy special equipment with the help of artillery and FPV drones.
The spokesman of the "Kharkiv" OTUV also refused to comment on the number of Russian soldiers who are surrounded in the center of Vovchansk.
Summarizing, the spokesman of the "Kharkiv" OTUV said that the stabilization of the situation in the Kharkiv direction means that the enemy cannot advance further.
