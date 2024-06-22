According to the spokesman of the "Kharkiv" OTUV Yuriy Povkh, the Ukrainian military stabilized the situation in the combat zone in the Kharkiv region, depriving the Russian invaders of the opportunity to advance.

What is the current situation in the combat zones in Kharkiv Oblast

Povh noted that currently the occupying army of the Russian Federation is losing a large number of personnel and military equipment in unsuccessful attacks and attempts to advance, but it does not have such an opportunity.

In our zone of responsibility for the past day, there were no clashes at all, and as of this morning, there were no direct attacks by Russian troops. At the same time, the enemy carried out 21 airstrikes, 16 kamikaze drone strikes and fired 311 shots at our positions, Povh stressed.

According to him, only during the past day, the criminal army of the Russian Federation lost 63 invaders killed and wounded in the Kharkiv region.

In addition, the enemy lost 2 tanks, one of which was destroyed and the other was damaged, 4 cars and one unit of special equipment.

The Ukrainian military also destroyed 18 enemy shelters and the UAV control post.

Povkh noted that the dynamics of hostilities in Kharkiv Oblast changes every day.

Due to the loss of combat capability of a number of units, the Russian occupiers are partially forced to stop attempts to advance further.

This happens very often in our direction. Now it became known that the enemy is carrying out another rotation of its units in the districts of Tykhoi, Hlyboky and Vovchansk. He also plans to add units of the 9th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 51st Army of the Russian Federation to his corps, which operates in the direction of Kharkiv. They are thrown from the strategic depths of Russian territory, - emphasized the spokesman of OTUV "Kharkiv".

According to him, Russian war criminals are trying to strengthen their own group of troops, transferring forces from the occupied regions of the Kherson region and other directions.

But they don't do it very well. Since the capabilities of our artillery and other long-range firepower have increased. Therefore, now there is a certain parity in fire damage and our artillery is working at full strength, - noted Povkh.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army and the situation in the Vovchansk region

He also added that every day the Russian occupiers lose several tanks and armored vehicles in the battles in the Kharkiv region.

In particular, in the Vovchan region, the Russian army is forced to use armored vehicles in limited quantities.

Povkh noted that in the Vovchansk region, the Russian occupiers are trying to improve their own defensive positions, making trenches and building fortifications.

The Ukrainian military constantly destroys enemy special equipment with the help of artillery and FPV drones.

The spokesman of the "Kharkiv" OTUV also refused to comment on the number of Russian soldiers who are surrounded in the center of Vovchansk.

We will comment when the tactical episode is completed, - Povh explained.