General Staff Latest: The AFU repulsed 99 attacks by the Russian army per day

Operational information as of 4:00 p.m. on June 22, 2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Since the beginning of the day, the number of combat clashes along the entire front line has increased to 99. In the Pokrovsky and Toretsk directions, the enemy continues to increase the pace of offensive actions, using significant forces for this. Despite this, the Ukrainian defenders confidently restrained the onslaught of the Russian occupation troops and inflicted significant losses on the enemy.

Since the beginning of the day , in the Kupyansk direction, the enemy's troops have already stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders 12 times in the areas of Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Andriivka, Myasozharivka, Stelmakhivka, and Pischany. The Ukrainian defenders hold the defense firmly. Nine attempts by the occupiers to advance were repelled. Three clashes continue near Stelmakhivka and Sinkivka. The situation is under control.

In the Kharkiv direction, the aggressor is trying to attack near Vovchansk. There is currently a battle going on there. At the same time, the settlement of Liptsi was again hit by enemy anti-aircraft missiles from the territory of the Russian Federation.

In the Lyman region, the invaders attacked units of the Defense Forces eight times near Terna and Nevske settlements. Five battles ended without success for the enemy, three are still ongoing.

The occupying army continues to look for weak points in our defense in the Siver region. Eight attacks by the Russian invaders were repelled by our soldiers near Verkhnyokamyanskyi, Spirnyi, Rozdolivka, and Vyimka. Serebryanka was hit by an enemy controlled aerial bomb.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy is trying to push the Ukrainian defenders from their positions near Ivanivskyi and Hryhorivka. The defense forces gave a decent rebuff to the invaders, two attacks were repulsed, one is still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the number of assaults by the occupiers increased to 11. New York, Yuryivka, and the city of Toretsk itself are hit by enemy aircraft. So far, the Defense Forces have repelled five assaults by the invading army, six attacks are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the largest number of clashes occurred. Since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have already made 32 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions in the Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvizhenka, Yevgenivka, Sokol, Novoselivka Pershoya and Novopokrovsky districts. The defense forces restrained the onslaught and repulsed 21 enemy attacks, 11 skirmishes are still ongoing.

Fighting continues in the Kurakhiv direction. Supported by aviation, the enemy is attacking near Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, and Paraskoviivka. Kostyantynivka and Kurakhove were hit by KAB and NARA. The total number of attacks here has increased to nine, of which four have been repelled and five are still ongoing.

In the Vremivsk direction, the enemy made six unsuccessful attempts to penetrate our defense near Staromayorsky, Urozhany and Vodyanyi.

In the Orihiv direction, four enemy assaults failed in the Robotyny, Malaya Tokmachka, and Kamiansky areas, and one more battle is ongoing.