According to Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Ukrainian Army of Ukraine, near Borova, in the Kharkiv region, Ukrainian soldiers thwarted the offensive of the Russian invaders, and also inflicted significant losses on the enemy.

Another offensive attempt by the Russian army turned out to be a failure

If we talk about Borova and the direction, the Ukrainian defenders broke the enemy's intentions there, the losses in manpower and equipment are significant. Andriy Yusov Representative of DIU

Despite this, as a representative of Ukrainian intelligence noted, the enemy does not stop trying to raise reserves, so the threat of a second offensive is quite real.

Andrii Yusov draws attention to the fact that, as of now, there is no question of the formation of new powerful groups.

What is important to understand is that in the north of the Kharkiv region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine were able to successfully thwart the plans of the Russian army.

That is why the enemy is forced to transfer reserves, in particular, from other directions, which are very sensitive for the occupiers.

This indicates great losses and the fact that the situation for them is definitely not going according to plan, - emphasizes Andriy Yusov. Share

According to him, the situation on the northern border of the country remains just as tense and dangerous.

The enemy will continue to try to stretch Ukrainian reserves and distract from the situation in the East. Share

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 210.06.24 approximately amounted to: