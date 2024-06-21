Two bloggers for posting AFU's locations were detained

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) detained and charged two "bloggers" who were spreading the locations of combat positions and movements of the Defence Forces on social networks.

SSU detained the Telegram channel administrator in Zaporizhzhia

One of the suspects turned out to be a resident of Zaporizhzhia who has his own Telegram channel with an audience of almost 140,000 users.

According to law enforcement officers, the man published a video in order to "promote" the information resource, which showed the location of the firing position of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kupyan district of Kharkiv region.

He also released a video showing the defence lines of Ukrainian troops in the Robotyne area of Zaporizhzhia. In addition, the man published a broadcast of the movement of armoured vehicles and artillery systems in one of Ukraine's regions.

The second suspect turned out to be a resident of Vinnytsia, who filmed the flight of a combat helicopter of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and posted the corresponding video with geolocation on Facebook.

Then, he tried to spread the video on local channels to promote his page on the social network.

The SSU investigators announced charges under Chapter 1, 2 of Art to detainees based on the collected evidence. 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorised dissemination of information about the transfer of weapons to Ukraine, the movement or location of the Armed Forces if it is possible to identify them on the ground). The men face up to 8 years in prison.

The SSU detained a Russian agent

The SSU counterintelligence prevented the leakage of AFU positions in the front-line areas by detaining another informant. She spied in Dnipropetrovsk region and Zaporizhzhia.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, through the figure, the Russian troops were scouting the bases of AFU units.

Instead, in the Zaporizhzhia region, the enemy sought to learn the movement routes and locations of Ukrainian defenders on the approaches to the regional centre.

According to available data, the occupiers planned to use intelligence to break through Ukrainian defences.

SSU detained a spy when she photographed the movement of Ukrainian armoured vehicles. In addition, the SSU conducted complex measures to secure the AFU locations.