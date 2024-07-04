NATO prepares proposals for Ukraine's membership
Source:  Voice of America

According to Douglas Jones, Deputy Assistant to the Head of the US State Department for European and Eurasian Affairs, during the NATO summit in Washington, the partners will offer Ukraine concrete ways to join the Alliance.

  • Ukraine will be offered concrete ways to join the Alliance during the NATO summit in Washington.
  • NATO members will confirm guarantees that Ukraine will later become a member of the Alliance.
  • Ukraine expects to receive something close to an invitation to NATO membership during the Alliance's summit in Washington.
  • President Zelenskyy will seek an approval decision at the NATO summit on the acquisition of additional Patriot air defence systems and the signing of new agreements on security guarantees.
  • Ukraine also wants to receive an invitation to join the Alliance, which would confirm US leadership and be a significant step toward protecting itself against threats.

What is known about NATO's preparation of membership proposals for Ukraine

Johnson emphasised that in the declaration following the summit's results, NATO members will confirm guarantees that Ukraine will later become a member of the Alliance.

However, the representative of the US State Department noted that the specific wording is still being agreed upon.

In addition, NATO members are discussing the issue of necessary assistance to Ukraine against the background of continued Russian aggression and protection against it in the future.

Foreign ministers of 35 non-NATO partner countries will be invited to the summit in Washington.

Jones said building the resilience of these allies against threats and challenges from China is a key agenda item.

What they say in Ukraine

According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's interview with Bloomberg, Ukraine expects to receive something close to an invitation for NATO membership during the Alliance's summit in Washington.

Zelenskyy emphasised that during the NATO summit, NATO will seek a favourable decision on the acquisition of additional Patriot air defence systems and the signing of new agreements on security guarantees.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine also wants to receive an invitation to join the Alliance but "knows that it will not receive it."

We would like to see something similar to an invitation. This would be a sign that no one is afraid of Putin and everyone is confident in the leadership of the United States, - explains Zelenskyy.

