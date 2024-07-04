NATO prepares proposals for Ukraine's membership

According to Douglas Jones, Deputy Assistant to the Head of the US State Department for European and Eurasian Affairs, during the NATO summit in Washington, the partners will offer Ukraine concrete ways to join the Alliance.

What is known about NATO's preparation of membership proposals for Ukraine

Johnson emphasised that in the declaration following the summit's results, NATO members will confirm guarantees that Ukraine will later become a member of the Alliance.

However, the representative of the US State Department noted that the specific wording is still being agreed upon.

In addition, NATO members are discussing the issue of necessary assistance to Ukraine against the background of continued Russian aggression and protection against it in the future.

Foreign ministers of 35 non-NATO partner countries will be invited to the summit in Washington.

Jones said building the resilience of these allies against threats and challenges from China is a key agenda item.

What they say in Ukraine

According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's interview with Bloomberg, Ukraine expects to receive something close to an invitation for NATO membership during the Alliance's summit in Washington.

Zelenskyy emphasised that during the NATO summit, NATO will seek a favourable decision on the acquisition of additional Patriot air defence systems and the signing of new agreements on security guarantees.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine also wants to receive an invitation to join the Alliance but "knows that it will not receive it."