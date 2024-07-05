Ukraine to become NATO member within next decade, Alliance chief says
Ukraine to become NATO member within next decade, Alliance chief says

Source:  Bild

According to the current Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, Ukraine has every chance of becoming a full member of the Alliance within the next decade.

  • Ukraine has every chance to become a full-fledged member of NATO within the next decade, according to the forecasts of ENS Stoltenberg.
  • The NATO Secretary General called for stronger military aid to Ukraine to stop Russia's war as soon as possible.
  • The President of Ukraine announced important agreements with NATO aimed at strengthening security and preparing for the country's entry into the Alliance.

Ukraine's path to NATO may be long

Journalists asked Jens Stoltenberg whether such a development, according to which Ukraine will join the bloc within the next ten years, is possible.

I really hope that Ukraine (at this time — ed.) will become an ally, — answered the current Secretary General.

It is also worth noting that on the eve of the July NATO summit in Washington, Stoltenberg also called for even greater military aid to Ukraine.

The stronger our support, the sooner this war (the Russian Federation against Ukraine—ed.) can end. The more we commit ourselves long-term, the sooner the war can end.

Zelenskyy announced anessentialt agreement with NATO

As the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on July 4, he held a lengthy meeting regarding the NATO summit.

He said the event should be fateful for Ukraine and its partners.

The President of Ukraine emphasized that a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council will be held at the same time.

Today, work continues on new decisions and documents that will be signed with partners. In particular, there should be good news regarding air defence.

A new security agreement for Ukraine has also been prepared. It is a strong agreement that will really support our entire security agreement architecture. And we will always strengthen it. This is what will guarantee our security until Ukraine joins NATO, an irreversible decision.

