Ukraine to become NATO member within next decade, Alliance chief says

According to the current Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, Ukraine has every chance of becoming a full member of the Alliance within the next decade.
Ukraine's path to NATO may be long
Journalists asked Jens Stoltenberg whether such a development, according to which Ukraine will join the bloc within the next ten years, is possible.
It is also worth noting that on the eve of the July NATO summit in Washington, Stoltenberg also called for even greater military aid to Ukraine.
Zelenskyy announced anessentialt agreement with NATO
As the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on July 4, he held a lengthy meeting regarding the NATO summit.
He said the event should be fateful for Ukraine and its partners.
The President of Ukraine emphasized that a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council will be held at the same time.
Today, work continues on new decisions and documents that will be signed with partners. In particular, there should be good news regarding air defence.
