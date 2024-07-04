Zelensky doesn't rule out inviting Putin to next Peace Summit

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not rule out inviting Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin to participate in the second Peace Summit to discuss the issue of ending the criminal war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Zelenskyy is considering the possibility of inviting Putin to the second Peace Summit to discuss ending the criminal war against Ukraine.
- The president urged Donald Trump to publish his plan to end the Russo-Ukrainian war.
- Zelenskyy expressed indignation at the delays in providing military aid from Western partners and questioned further support from the United States.
- The president denied the statement about the problems of the Ukrainian army at the front and emphasised that the will and tools to solve the problem must be available.
- Zelenskyy emphasised that the Ukrainian military now has better weapons and positions than before and called for consideration of a decision to end the war.
What is known about the probability of Putin's participation in the next Peace Summit
At the same time, according to the Ukrainian President, if Ukraine and Russia start negotiations to end the criminal war unleashed by the Kremlin, he does not expect the Kremlin dictator to personally participate in this, as he is too scared of the possibility of arrest due to a warrant from the International Criminal Court to come to the next Peace Summit.
Zelenskyy on Trump's plan to end the war
The President noted that if Donald Trump, the candidate for the US presidential election from the Republican Party, has a plan to end the criminal war unleashed by Russia, he should make it public as soon as possible.
Meanwhile, according to Zelenskyy, the United States and China could, by joint efforts, bring an end to the criminal war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine.
Zelenskyy also reprimanded Western partners for delays in providing military aid.
The head of state denied statements that Ukraine is currently inferior to Russia at the front and is at a dead end.
According to him, the Ukrainian military is now much better armed and in better positions than it was a few months ago.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-