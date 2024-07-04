Zelensky doesn't rule out inviting Putin to next Peace Summit
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Читати українською
Source:  Bloomberg

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not rule out inviting Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin to participate in the second Peace Summit to discuss the issue of ending the criminal war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine.

What is known about the probability of Putin's participation in the next Peace Summit

At the same time, according to the Ukrainian President, if Ukraine and Russia start negotiations to end the criminal war unleashed by the Kremlin, he does not expect the Kremlin dictator to personally participate in this, as he is too scared of the possibility of arrest due to a warrant from the International Criminal Court to come to the next Peace Summit.

Zelenskyy on Trump's plan to end the war

The President noted that if Donald Trump, the candidate for the US presidential election from the Republican Party, has a plan to end the criminal war unleashed by Russia, he should make it public as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, according to Zelenskyy, the United States and China could, by joint efforts, bring an end to the criminal war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine.

If Trump knows how to end this war, he should tell us today. If there are risks for Ukrainian independence, if we lose our statehood, we want to be ready for that, we want to know, Zelenskyy emphasised.

Zelenskyy also reprimanded Western partners for delays in providing military aid.

They cannot plan my life and the life of our people and our children. We want to understand whether in November we will have strong support from the USA or whether we will remain completely alone, the president said.

The head of state denied statements that Ukraine is currently inferior to Russia at the front and is at a dead end.

According to him, the Ukrainian military is now much better armed and in better positions than it was a few months ago.

This is not a dead end, this is a problematic situation. No way out means that there is no way out. But the problem can be solved if there is will and tools. We have the will, but the tools have not yet appeared. It is the biggest tragedy of this war that we have a very, very, very long wait between the decision and the actual fact," Zelenskyy explained.

