Zelenskyy comments on Russian today's strike on Dnipro, posting footage of impact's moment

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reacted to the shelling of the Dnipro by announcing five victims due to the attack of the Russian Federation. He also showed a video.

Death toll after Russian today's strike on Dnipro rises to five

Dnipro. Again, terror attacks by Russians against our city. As of now, it is known about five dead. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to the president, only two things can stop this Russian terror — modern air defence and systems with an extended range of impact Russian weapons.

The world can protect lives, and it requires the determination of leaders. Determination, which can and must make security against terror the norm again, Zelenskyy stated. Share

The number of victims also increased to 39 people.

Five people died, 39 were injured, including a 14-year-old girl. A third of these people are in the hospital. Two of them are serious, the rest are receiving help, - said the head of Regional Military Administration (RMA) Serhii Lysak during the telethon.

According to him, several fires had already been extinguished by the rescuers, one of which was on the medical facility's territory.

Damaged industrial enterprises, shopping centers, all relevant services are working on the spot, Lysak stated. Share

Russian July 3 strike on Dnipro: details

Russian troops massively shelled the Dnipro on July 3. First, it was reported about a series of explosions, later - about victims due to a combined attack by the Russian Federation.

Later, the number of victims and wounded began to increase. According to the latest data, four dead and 34 wounded were reported.

Air defence shot down five missiles and six drones.