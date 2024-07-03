Russian today's strike on Dnipro: death toll rises to four, 27 injured

In Dnipro, the number of dead has increased to four civilians due to the attack. The injury toll also rose to 27 people.

Death toll after Russian strike on Dnipro rose to four

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration (RMA), Serhiy Lysak, reported that as of 12:05 p.m., it is known about:

Four killed;

27 injured, including 11 hospitalised.

Currently, two people are in serious condition.

The Mayor of Dnipro Borys Filatov announced the mourning day in the city for tomorrow, July 4.

As told Lysak, as of now we know about 34 victims in the Dnipro. A third of them are in the hospital. Most of the victims received shrapnel wounds, cuts, bruises and fractures.

Russia strikes Dnipro on July 3

This morning, the occupiers launched a combined attack on Dnipro. The Russians attacked with drones and missiles.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional council Mykola Lukashuk confirmed that one of the shopping centers was damaged due to the attack. Cars and a gas station were also damaged.

As noted, today Russia launched three Iskander-K cruise missiles, four Kh-59 guided air missiles and five kamikaze drones of Iranian development over Ukraine.

The main direction of the attack was the Dnipropetrovsk region.

