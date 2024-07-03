Russian today's strike on Dnipro: death toll rises to four, 27 injured

In Dnipro, the number of dead has increased to four civilians due to the attack. The injury toll also rose to 27 people.
Points of attention
- As a result of the shelling, shopping centres, cars and a gas station in the city were damaged.
- Russia has launched cruise missiles, guided missiles and kamikaze drones across Ukraine, focusing on the Dnipropetrovsk region.
- Air defence forces shot down several missiles and enemy drones, which saved the objects from further destruction.
- The mayor of Dnipro announced mourning in connection with the tragic event and supported the victims in their treatment efforts. Currently, a third of the victims are in the hospital.
Death toll after Russian strike on Dnipro rose to four
The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration (RMA), Serhiy Lysak, reported that as of 12:05 p.m., it is known about:
Four killed;
27 injured, including 11 hospitalised.
Currently, two people are in serious condition.
The Mayor of Dnipro Borys Filatov announced the mourning day in the city for tomorrow, July 4.
As told Lysak, as of now we know about 34 victims in the Dnipro. A third of them are in the hospital. Most of the victims received shrapnel wounds, cuts, bruises and fractures.
Russia strikes Dnipro on July 3
This morning, the occupiers launched a combined attack on Dnipro. The Russians attacked with drones and missiles.
The head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional council Mykola Lukashuk confirmed that one of the shopping centers was damaged due to the attack. Cars and a gas station were also damaged.
As noted, today Russia launched three Iskander-K cruise missiles, four Kh-59 guided air missiles and five kamikaze drones of Iranian development over Ukraine.
The main direction of the attack was the Dnipropetrovsk region.
Air defence forces shot down:
one cruise missile "Iskander-K";
four Kh-59 guided air missiles;
five "Shaheds";
enemy drone "Orlan-10".
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-