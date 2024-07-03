Zelenskyy urges Trump to uncover his plan of ending Russia's war against Ukraine
Source:  Bloomberg

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy demands that former US President Donald Trump make public his plan for the "quick end of the war" of the Russian Federation against Ukraine today, i.e. on July 3.

  • Ukraine will not consider "peace proposals" that would violate its sovereignty.
  • Zelensky is concerned about the insufficient supply of weapons to the Armed Forces but is ready for a dialogue with Trump.
  • Zelenskyy does not consider the situation at the front to be hopeless and emphasizes the United States support.
Zelensky wants to know what Trump is up to

The head of state once again reminded the Republicans and the entire international community that Kyiv will never consider "peace proposals" that could violate Ukraine's sovereignty.

If Trump knows how to end this war, he should tell us about it today... If there are risks to Ukrainian independence, if we lose our statehood, we want to be ready for that, we want to know.

According to the Ukrainian leader, he is extremely concerned about the insufficient supply of weapons to the Armed Forces from partners, despite this, he is still ready to hold a meeting with Trump to learn about his vision of the situation.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasised once again that he will not allow Western leaders to plan his life and the lives of his people.

We want to understand whether we will have strong support from the USA in November, or whether we will be completely alone, he explained.

Has the situation at the front really come to an impasse?

The President of Ukraine once again denied these rumours and emphasised that the situation on the battlefield is not hopeless at the moment.

According to him, the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are in a better position in terms of personnel than they were a few months ago, and the new offensive is a matter of arming their brigades.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi emphasized that he is sincerely grateful to the US for the 61 billion-dollar aid package, but he cannot ignore the fact that weapons and equipment take too long to reach the front.

This is the biggest tragedy of this war, that between the decision and the real fact we have a very, very, very long wait, — noted the Ukrainian leader.

