President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban agreed to open the first Ukrainian-language school in Hungary.

We discussed [with Orbán] the opening of the first Ukrainian school in Hungary, and the Prime Minister assured me of his support for this project. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Orban noted that he fully supported Zelenskyy's initiative to open a Ukrainian school in Hungary.

A large number of Ukrainian refugees came to Hungary, so there was a need for their education. According to Orban, now Ukrainian children in Hungary study in many different schools. This system works "not bad", but Hungary also understands the need to create a school with the Ukrainian language of instruction.

We don't just understand this need. The Hungarian state will take over the financing of this school. As many Ukrainian schools as needed will be opened. It is important for us that Ukrainians feel at home in Hungary, — Viktor Orban added.

What is known about Orban's visit to Kyiv

On July 2, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrived in Kyiv for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation. He had not visited the Ukrainian capital in 12 years.

This visit occurred the day after Hungary began its six-month presidency of the Council of the European Union.

During the press conference with Zelenskyy, Orban called for a "ceasefire". He noted that the war in Ukraine has a very intense effect on the security of Europe.

It also became known that Hungary wants to sign a global cooperation agreement with Ukraine. The document will regulate relations between the countries and may be based on a mirror approach to bilateral relations between Ukraine and Hungary.