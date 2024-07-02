Orban plans to meet Zelenskyy in Kyiv

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will arrive in Ukraine on July 2 for talks with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Orban is trying to restore relations with Ukraine on his own purposes

On Tuesday (July 2 — ed.), Viktor Orban will visit Kyiv... as part of an unexpected visit by one of the most pro-Russian leaders in Europe, which will take place at a time when Hungary is taking over the EU presidency on a rotating basis, British journalists write with reference to his insiders in the team of the Hungarian leader and in the Office of the President of Ukraine. Share

According to their data, Viktor Orban will hold talks with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Ukrainian capital.

What is important to understand is that this is the first visit of the Prime Minister of Hungary to Ukraine after the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation.

Even though the Ukrainian presidential adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, refused to comment on Orban's possible visit to Kyiv, another anonymous source confirmed this information.

However, an insider warned journalists that the Hungarian leader's plans could change at the last minute.

Viktor Orban talked with Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the EU summit (Photo: facebook.com/orbanviktor)

What is the main purpose of Orban's visit to Kyiv?

As the journalists managed to find out, the plans for the visit appeared after long negotiations regarding the rights of the Hungarian-speaking minority in Ukraine, which lives in the extreme west of Ukraine near the border between the two countries.

The main premise of this meeting is the resolution of the issue of citizenship rights. It was only recently that this agreement was reached.

According to another insider, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Viktor Orban will be able to declare this as a success.