Orban plans to meet Zelenskyy in Kyiv

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will arrive in Ukraine on July 2 for talks with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Points of attention
- The leaders of Hungary and Ukraine will meet in order to finally resolve the issue of the rights of the Hungarian national minority in Ukraine.
- This is Orban's first visit to Ukraine after the invasion of the Russian Federation, which indicates the importance of this meeting for both countries.
- Hungary is taking over the presidency of the EU, which makes Orbán's visit to Kyiv even more significant in the context of European political relations.
Orban is trying to restore relations with Ukraine on his own purposes
According to their data, Viktor Orban will hold talks with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Ukrainian capital.
What is important to understand is that this is the first visit of the Prime Minister of Hungary to Ukraine after the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation.
Even though the Ukrainian presidential adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, refused to comment on Orban's possible visit to Kyiv, another anonymous source confirmed this information.
However, an insider warned journalists that the Hungarian leader's plans could change at the last minute.
What is the main purpose of Orban's visit to Kyiv?
As the journalists managed to find out, the plans for the visit appeared after long negotiations regarding the rights of the Hungarian-speaking minority in Ukraine, which lives in the extreme west of Ukraine near the border between the two countries.
The main premise of this meeting is the resolution of the issue of citizenship rights. It was only recently that this agreement was reached.
According to another insider, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Viktor Orban will be able to declare this as a success.
