We see success. Stefanishyna disclosed the details of negotiations with Orban's team

According to the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olga Stefanishyna, Ukraine was able to achieve progress in relations with Hungary, despite certain disagreements.

What is known about the negotiations between Ukraine and Hungary

The Deputy Prime Minister told journalists how she feels about the 11 demands that Viktor Orban's team put forward to Kyiv regarding the policy in the field of national minorities.

According to her, the Hungarian government "doesn't and hasn't made any encroachments on the territorial integrity of Ukraine", and this is "absolutely not a subject of conversation".

It is worth noting that Olha Stefanishyna does not hide the fact that the Hungarian government, specifically Prime Minister Orban's government, "is a very specific group of people who have specific approaches to negotiations."

However, even this did not prevent Kyiv from making progress during negotiations with Budapest.

There is dialogue, it is not simple, there are specifics, but we are making our contribution to our European future... We are building bilateral relations, and we are seeing success. Olga Stefanishyna Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine

Orban is also interested in dialogue with Ukraine

Olga Stefanishyna draws attention to the fact that less than half a year has passed since Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky tried to organize a meeting with Orban in Argentina, but the latter did not want it.

However, two days ago, unexpectedly for everyone, the Hungarian Prime Minister began to independently look for opportunities to negotiate with President Zelensky and resolve several important issues.

What is important to understand is the brief conversation between Orban and Zelensky on the sidelines of the EU summit in Brussels.

By the way, the Prime Minister of Hungary even published a joint photo with the President of Ukraine.