Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán reiterated that he does not support the decision to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU for Ukraine, but will not block the process.

Orban again commented on the EU decision regarding Ukraine

The henchman of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated, he considers it a "politically motivated process."

However, the Hungarian leader will not hinder Kyiv's move towards EU membership.

Hungary disagrees with this accession process, but we do not block it and support the start of negotiations. Viktor Orban Prime Minister of Hungary

According to pro-Russian politicians, it is necessary, they say, first of all, to study what the consequences will be if the European Union accepts a country that is in a state of war and "whose borders are not defined in practice."

As you know, Hungary has often blocked fateful decisions regarding Ukraine in the EU. Still, Kyiv's European allies always found ways to force Budapest to change its final decision.

Ukraine officially begins negotiations on joining the European Union

On June 25, the Ukraine-EU Intergovernmental Conference will begin in Luxembourg, which de facto is the official start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

The day before, the EU Council approved the negotiating framework for Ukraine and Moldova, which paved the way for the launch of accession negotiations.

It is worth noting that Viktor Orban's team at the level of permanent representatives blocked the adoption of the decision, talking about "insufficient progress made by Ukraine with national minorities."

But after assurances that her demands would be present in the negotiating framework, she lifted the veto.