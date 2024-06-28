Watch: Zelenskyy had a short talk with Orban at EU summit
Watch: Zelenskyy had a short talk with Orban at EU summit

Zelenskyy and Orban
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Viktor Orban himself approached the President of Ukraine and shook his hand. The conversation was quite emotional.

Points of attention

  • A video of an emotional conversation between Zelenskyy and pro-Russian politician Orban at the EU summit appeared online.
  • Hungary supported the start of negotiations with Ukraine regarding its membership in the European Union.
  • Viktor Orban expressed certain reservations regarding the possible accession of Ukraine to the EU due to Russian aggression in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy shook hands with Viktor Orban during the conversation

On June 27, during the EU summit in Brussels, Prime Minister of Hungary and Putin's henchman Viktor Orban met with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. They had a short conversation.

Judging by the broadcast from the meeting hall, the pro-Russian politician himself approached the president of Ukraine and shook his hand. This happened already after Ukraine signed security agreements with the EU, as well as with Lithuania and Estonia.

The video doesn’t allow us to hear what the leaders are talking about, but it is clear that the communication between Orban and Zelenskyy was quite emotional. As you know, Hungary will start its six-month Council of the European Union presidency from July 1.

Orban once again complained about the EU decision regarding Ukraine

The henchman of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated he considers it a "politically motivated process."

However, the Hungarian leader is not going to hinder Kyiv's move towards EU membership.

Hungary does not agree with this accession process, but we do not block it and support the start of negotiations.

According to pro-Russian politicians, it is necessary, they say, first of all, to study what the consequences will be if the European Union accepts a country that is in a state of war and "whose borders are not defined in practice."

Hungary has often blocked fateful decisions in the EU regarding Ukraine, but Kyiv's European allies always found ways to force Budapest to change its final decision.

