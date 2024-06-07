Orban cynically accuses Ukraine of trying to bring entire world into war against Russia

Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban said that his country should stay away from the war, in which, according to him, Ukrainians will involve the EU and even the whole world.
Points of attention
- Orban accuses Ukraine of trying to bring the entire world into a war with Russia.
- According to him, Hungary should avoid a war in which the Ukrainians would be involved in the EU and the world.
- Orbán supports disarmament in EU countries and calls for an end to the spread of war.
- Europe should strive for its disarmament, not the expansion of nuclear weapons, the Hungarian Prime Minister believes.
- Russia launched a cyber attack on the Hungarian government.
Orban proposes to disarm EU countries
The Prime Minister of Hungary repeated his well-known position that everything must be done to stop the spread of the war.
However, he said that Hungarians should stay out of the war because getting involved would be against Hungarian national interests.
Viktor Orban also reminded that there is no large European nuclear arsenal on the territory of Europe, but there is an American one, scaring the Europeans with possible nuclear strikes by Russia.
Russia launched a cyber attack on the Hungarian government — how Orbán's team is reacting
On May 31, an extraordinary session of the Parliament of Hungary took place, during which a powerful Russian cyber attack on the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs was discussed.
Journalists noted that representatives of the political party "Fidesz", which is led by the head of the government of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, ignored the extraordinary session of the parliament on May 31, dedicated to the Russian cyber attack on the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 2022.
At the centre of the general discussion was the cyber attack on the information system of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as the discussion of the possible resignation of the President of the Republic, Tomasz Šuyok, due to his alleged involvement in dubious deals on the sale of land.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-