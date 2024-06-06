Hungary to participate in Ukrainian Peace Summit

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, currently at an economic forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, announced that Hungary will participate in the Peace Summit planned in Switzerland.

The Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Peter Szijjarto, said that Hungary would be represented at the event at the level of the Minister of Foreign Affairs; that is, he would go himself.

At the same time, he again expressed disappointment that Russia was not invited to the summit.

We believe that real results would be achieved if everyone was at the negotiating table. This time it is not the case, but since we respect the peaceful efforts of the Swiss, we will participate at the level of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, — said the chief of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry. Share

Also, as Sijarto noted, the reason for his participation is that Hungary advocates peace and will participate in all events where peace is on the agenda.

A few days ago, it was reported that Hungary has not yet decided whether to participate in the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland. It does not consider the war in Ukraine "its own," and neither side of the conflict will be present at the meeting.

Global Peace Summit in Switzerland

One hundred six countries have already confirmed participation in the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.

Including, 70-75 state leaders will come to the summit. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during a conversation with media representatives on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue conference.

He said the US also confirmed its participation in the summit. However, it is not yet known whether President Joe Biden will attend.

Several countries from all continents were invited to participate in the first peace summit. However, as Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, stated, Russia's participation in this event is not expected yet.

According to the Ukrainian authorities, Russia plans to be invited to the second peace summit if it expresses a genuine desire to end the war as part of the peace plan that will be worked out after the first peace summit.