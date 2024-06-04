UN confirms its participation in Ukrainian Peace Summit

The UN secretariat confirmed the presence of its organisation representatives at the Ukrainian peace summit in Switzerland in June.

Who will represent the UN at the Ukrainian Peace Summit

The Secretariat of the United Nations confirmed that the UN would be represented at the Ukrainian Peace Summit in Switzerland. This was stated at the briefing by the Deputy Spokesman of the UN Secretary-General, Farhan Haq.

At the same time, it is not yet known which of the representatives of the organization will go to the summit.

The basic comment on this matter is as follows: we will participate (in the Summit — ed.). Closer to the date of the event, we will be able to inform you who exactly will be there, — said Farhan Haq.

Ukrainian Peace Summit in Switzerland

The first Peace Summit initiated by Ukraine and Switzerland will be held on June 15-16 at the Swiss resort of Bürgenstock.

Currently, it is known that 107 countries and international organizations have confirmed their participation in the event.

The United States of America also confirmed its participation in the summit.

A number of countries from all continents were invited to participate in the first peace summit. However, as stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, Russia's participation in this event is not expected yet.

According to the Ukrainian authorities, Russia plans to be invited to the second peace summit if it expresses a genuine desire to end the war as part of the peace plan that will be worked out after the first peace summit.