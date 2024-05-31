China refused to participate in Ukrainian Peace Summit

China will not participate in the Ukraine peace conference to be held in Switzerland next month.

Why China refused to participate in Peace Summit

Three sources told the publication that Beijing rejected the invitation because the conditions for participation had not been met.

China informed diplomats this week that among the conditions that had not been met were recognition of the conference by both Russia and Ukraine, equal participation by all parties and a fair discussion of all proposals.

What is known about the Peace Summit

The peace summit on the war in Ukraine will be held in Switzerland from June 15 to 16. The Russian Federation was not invited to the meeting, but it will be able to participate in the following meetings.

The head of the EU foreign policy department, Josep Borrell, considers Russia's attempts to prevent the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland to be the best evidence of the real importance of this forum for establishing a just peace in Ukraine.

Recently, Zelenskyy publicly invited Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping to attend the summit.

As noted by the spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of China, Mao Ning, there is currently no decision on China's participation. At the same time, Beijing supports “a conference that will be recognised by both Russia and Ukraine”.

Earlier, the media reported that Wang Yi, a senior Chinese diplomat, is likely to skip the peace summit because of his possible participation in the BRICS summit, which will be held by the Kremlin at the same time.

According to Bloomberg, Biden, in turn, may miss the summit due to a planned campaign fundraiser in California.