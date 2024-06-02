According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a number of countries have started helping Russia in its attempts to disrupt the Global Peace Summit scheduled for June 15-16 in Switzerland.

What is known about the attempts of Russia and its satellites to disrupt the peace summit in Switzerland

Zelenskyy noted that 106 countries worldwide have already confirmed their participation in the peace summit.

The head of state emphasised that the Kremlin, for its part, is trying to blackmail and intimidate countries that have decided to participate in the summit.

Today, Russia is trying to disrupt the Peace Summit. And it's true... What is Russia, this country of war, doing? Today, she travels to many countries of the world, threatening to block food products, agricultural products or chemical products. Threatening to dump energy prices... It's just putting pressure on other countries of the world not to be at the summit, the president emphasised.

He emphasised that the aggressor country is trying to prevent the summit from being held, during which issues will be raised not only about military aid to Ukraine but, in particular, about the prospects of ending the criminal war unleashed by the Kremlin.

And she rips it off. Works in all regions. And today there is not very good information, I will tell you frankly, that some states have begun to help her in this, in the diplomatic disruption of the peace summit, — Zelenskyy said.

How the world community should oppose the Kremlin's attempts to disrupt the peace summit

According to him, against the backdrop of the Kremlin's actions, the world must be strong and exert political pressure on Russia.