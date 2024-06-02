According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a number of countries have started helping Russia in its attempts to disrupt the Global Peace Summit scheduled for June 15-16 in Switzerland.
What is known about the attempts of Russia and its satellites to disrupt the peace summit in Switzerland
Zelenskyy noted that 106 countries worldwide have already confirmed their participation in the peace summit.
The head of state emphasised that the Kremlin, for its part, is trying to blackmail and intimidate countries that have decided to participate in the summit.
He emphasised that the aggressor country is trying to prevent the summit from being held, during which issues will be raised not only about military aid to Ukraine but, in particular, about the prospects of ending the criminal war unleashed by the Kremlin.
How the world community should oppose the Kremlin's attempts to disrupt the peace summit
According to him, against the backdrop of the Kremlin's actions, the world must be strong and exert political pressure on Russia.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-