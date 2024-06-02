Zelenskyy rules out Ukraine's participation in alternative summits

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi ruled out the possibility of Ukraine's participation in alternative summits regarding the end of the war unleashed by Russia, in particular, the initiative proposed by China.
Ukraine will not participate in the alternative peace summit proposed by China
Zelenskyy emphasised that Ukraine is disappointed by China's refusal to participate in the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.
According to the head of state, since Ukraine has become a victim of Russian aggression, it is Ukraine that should independently propose initiatives for holding peace summits.
According to him, it is because China supports Russia that the criminal war launched by the Kremlin against Ukraine is being prolonged.
He emphasised that not supporting the peace summit is normal, but working to disrupt its holding means supporting Russian aggression.
Zelenskyy accuses China of helping Russia disrupt the peace summit in Switzerland
According to Zelenskyy, the United States has confirmed its participation in the peace summit in Switzerland, while China has refused to participate and is working to disrupt its holding.
