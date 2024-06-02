Zelenskyy rules out Ukraine's participation in alternative summits

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi ruled out the possibility of Ukraine's participation in alternative summits regarding the end of the war unleashed by Russia, in particular, the initiative proposed by China.

Zelenskyy emphasised that Ukraine is disappointed by China's refusal to participate in the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.

According to the head of state, since Ukraine has become a victim of Russian aggression, it is Ukraine that should independently propose initiatives for holding peace summits.

With all due respect to any country, neither China, nor Brazil, nor anyone is fully aware of what Russia has brought to the territory of our country with this war. I wish all countries peace, so that no one has losses, mass graves, victims, etc. But it was the Ukrainians who died, it was the Russians who raped our people, our women, and stole tens of thousands of our children. "No one has the right to tell us how this war should end," the president emphasised. Share

According to him, it is because China supports Russia that the criminal war launched by the Kremlin against Ukraine is being prolonged.

It cannot be said that we are based on supporting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and at the same time support a country that violates all the principles and principles of the UN Charter, Zelenskyy emphasised. Share

He emphasised that not supporting the peace summit is normal, but working to disrupt its holding means supporting Russian aggression.

It is possible not to help Ukraine, the civilized world to end the war. But it seems to me that disrupting the peace summit, taking steps to ease the level of the leaders' presence, doing everything to prevent some leaders from going to the peace summit, putting pressure on them — this definitely does not bring peace closer, and it is not only Russia's support, this is in fact support for the war, — Zelenskyy said. Share

