Hungary blocks EU transfer of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban blocks the EU's adoption of a law to transfer 2 billion euros from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine for military aid.

According to the journalists of the publication, after several months of intense discussions, the EU countries agreed to use the profits from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation for the purchase and transfer of weapons to Ukraine.

The interlocutors of the publication note that Hungary opposes the acceleration of payments and refuses the condition of unanimous support of the EU27 regarding each tranche of Kyiv.

Currently, they are blocking everything related to military support to Ukraine, one of the interlocutors emphasised to the journalists of the publication.

He suggested that Hungary would block these initiatives at least until next month's EU elections.

Can Hungary disrupt the transfer of profits from the frozen assets of Russia to Ukraine

Another source reported that for Hungary's approval of the use of the proceeds from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation, Brussels proposed an agreement to Budapest, according to which part of the proceeds from funds in the amount of 190 billion euros from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation will not be used for the purchase of arms for Ukraine.

This convinced Budapest not to veto the scheme, but it is delaying the implementation of the terms by failing to support the necessary legislation. Budapest does not object in principle, but it has doubts about automatic payments, the journalists explain.

It is noted that European diplomats are hopeful that they will be able to find a way to settle the issue before the appointment of the next payment in July.