Hungary vetoes Council of Europe resolution on Ukraine's Peace Formula

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has vetoed the Council of Europe's resolution on the Peace Formula proposed by Ukraine.

Peter Szijjarto announced the veto of the Peace Formula on his Facebook page.

According to him, after Russia's expulsion from the Council of Europe, the opportunity to achieve peace within this platform was allegedly lost.

Instead of fantasising about nuclear war, we finally need real peace talks. 'Real peace talks can only take place when all the belligerents are at the table,' Szijjarto wrote.

According to Szijjarto, other "peace plans" should be taken into account.

According to Szijjarto, other "peace plans" should be taken into account.

This is unacceptable to us. Others have also proposed peace plans that are no worse than the Ukrainian president's. He asked to include other peace plans in the Council of Europe resolution. The majority rejected this. That is why I vetoed the Council's resolution,' the Hungarian minister added.

Hungary does not want to support new sanctions against Russia

The Hungarian leadership is once again trying to undermine the EU's monolithic position on anti-Russian sanctions.

Hungary expressed serious doubts about the new sanctions during the first talks with the ambassadors, refusing to directly oppose the measure but demonstrating its warning. Hungary's chief ambassador said that Budapest would block any sanctions that increase the cost of energy in Europe.

The sanctions will prohibit EU countries from re-exporting Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG), which could deprive Moscow of significant profits. However, they will not stop the purchase of Russian gas in the EU and will not directly affect Hungary's business interests.