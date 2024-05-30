Hungary blocks decision to start negotiations about Ukraine's accession to EU

Unanimity of all EU states is necessary for the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU, but Hungary is blocking important decisions.

The EU plans to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession by the end of June

At a meeting of EU ambassadors, Hungary blocked the approval of the draft negotiation framework on Ukraine's accession to the European Union due to the rights of national minorities. Rikard Jozwiak, Radio Liberty's European affairs editor, announced this on the X on Wednesday, May 29.

According to him, on Wednesday, the representatives of 27 EU governments are discussing the European Commission for Ukraine and Moldova draft negotiation framework.

Hungary blocks Ukraine, but not Moldova, because of 11 bilateral issues regarding national minorities in Ukraine, Jozwiak wrote. Share

Discussion today among 🇪🇺 ambassadors on the accession negotiation framework for 🇺🇦🇲🇩. 🇭🇺 blocking 🇺🇦 though not 🇲🇩 due to 11 bilateral issues on national minorities in 🇺🇦. The idea is still to formally open the accession talks at the end of June but unanimity needed — Rikard Jozwiak (@RikardJozwiak) May 29, 2024

The European Union considers the integration of Ukraine and Moldova as a pair; therefore, without progress regarding Ukraine, there will be no decision regarding Moldova either.

The EU still wants to officially start accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova by the end of June, but for this, the unanimity of all EU states, including the consent of Hungary, is necessary.

June is a key month, as Hungary's six-month presidency of the EU Council begins in July, and Hungary will potentially be able to use the presiding authority to block decisions regarding Ukraine.

Orban put forward a tough demand from NATO regarding Ukraine

According to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán he demands that NATO allow Hungary to "rethink" its membership status in the Alliance against the backdrop of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

As the Hungarian leader officially confirmed, his team and lawyers are creating a new concept to distinguish Hungary from other NATO members.

Hungary can maintain its membership in NATO and not participate in NATO actions outside the Alliance's territory. Viktor Orban Prime Minister of Hungary

Orbán also pointed out that the Hungarian army is currently participating in two NATO missions outside the bloc's territory: in Iraq and Kosovo.