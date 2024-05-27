EU states vent anger at Hungary’s blockages of Ukraine aid decisions

During the meeting of the heads of foreign affairs of the EU countries, indignation was expressed at the position of the Hungarian authorities, which blocks the initiatives of European countries to help Ukraine.
EU vents anger at Hungary's position on blocking initiatives to help Ukraine
During the meeting of the heads of foreign affairs of the EU countries in Brussels, the use of funds from the extra-budgetary European Peace Fund for assistance to Ukraine was discussed.
For about a year, Hungary has been blocking the partial reimbursement of arms costs, which European partners transfer to Ukraine within the framework of the extra-budgetary European Peace Fund for 9 billion euros.
More and more European EU countries are beginning to point to Budapest's general position rather than the fact that the Hungarian authorities have never once vetoed an EU decision regarding aid to Ukraine.
What the heads of European diplomacy say
According to him, Hungary blocks the use of funds from the European Peace Fund and the decision regarding Ukraine's membership in the EU.
The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia, Margus Tsahkna, emphasised that Hungary has to be convinced not to block important decisions during each such meeting.
Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told reporters that Rome would be "against the blockade, we want to move forward."
EU diplomats said they expected the discussion of EU military aid to Ukraine to move to a meeting of defense ministers on Tuesday.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-