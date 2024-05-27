EU states vent anger at Hungary’s blockages of Ukraine aid decisions

During the meeting of the heads of foreign affairs of the EU countries, indignation was expressed at the position of the Hungarian authorities, which blocks the initiatives of European countries to help Ukraine.

EU vents anger at Hungary's position on blocking initiatives to help Ukraine

During the meeting of the heads of foreign affairs of the EU countries in Brussels, the use of funds from the extra-budgetary European Peace Fund for assistance to Ukraine was discussed.

For about a year, Hungary has been blocking the partial reimbursement of arms costs, which European partners transfer to Ukraine within the framework of the extra-budgetary European Peace Fund for 9 billion euros.

Frustration is growing (to say the least) with the EU currently relying on €5 billion in support and very soon windfalls from frozen assets that risk not being put to good use if there is no deal, explains one from European diplomats. Share

More and more European EU countries are beginning to point to Budapest's general position rather than the fact that the Hungarian authorities have never once vetoed an EU decision regarding aid to Ukraine.

What the heads of European diplomacy say

We studied it and found that about 41% of EU resolutions regarding Ukraine were blocked by Hungary, emphasised the Lithuanian MFA chief, Gabrelius Landsbergis. Share

According to him, Hungary blocks the use of funds from the European Peace Fund and the decision regarding Ukraine's membership in the EU.

We cannot allow one country, which also signed this amount a few months ago at the meeting of the heads of states of the Council Session, to now block this vital aid for Ukraine, emphasised the Belgian MFA Hanja Lahbib. Share

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia, Margus Tsahkna, emphasised that Hungary has to be convinced not to block important decisions during each such meeting.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told reporters that Rome would be "against the blockade, we want to move forward."

EU diplomats said they expected the discussion of EU military aid to Ukraine to move to a meeting of defense ministers on Tuesday.