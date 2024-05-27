Hungary's diplomacy chief criticises EU's aid expansion to Ukrane

The Hungarian MFA chief, Peter Szijjártó, said European politicians are making"increasingly crazy and wild" proposals to expand the aid format to Ukraine.
Hungary criticises EU initiatives to expand aid to Ukraine continue
Szijjártó also cynically added that he is supposedly very interested in what other ideas European politicians will put forward during the Council of Foreign Affairs meeting on May 27.
What has NATO stated
According to the Secretary General of the Alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, the partners are not fulfilling their commitments to support Ukraine.
According to him, in April, the heads of the defence ministries of the Alliance countries met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who emphasised the need for additional air defence systems, particularly the Patriot and SAMP/T air defence systems.
He warned that delaying decisions on aid to Ukraine has negative consequences.
The Secretary General of NATO noted that the Ukrainian military did not receive the required ammunition and air defence equipment in the specified time.
All this makes it difficult to counter the attempts of the occupation army of the Russian Federation to seize as much Ukrainian territory as possible.
In particular, the Russian advantage in the means of firing and the inability of the Ukrainians to shoot down Russian missiles leads to consequences.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-