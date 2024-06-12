Orban promises NATO chief to stop blocking Ukraine's support

According to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Hungary has promised not to block NATO's military aid efforts to Ukraine, but will not participate in it.

During a joint press conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in Budapest, Stoltenberg emphasised that the situation in Ukraine was discussed.

I expect that at the summit the Allies will agree on NATO's leading role in coordinating and providing security assistance and training to Ukraine. I also expect that the Allies will agree on long-term financial obligations to provide military support, the General Secretary emphasised.

He noted that this will make it possible to achieve predictability and accountability of NATO's aid efforts to Ukraine.

Prime Minister Orbán made it clear that Hungary will not participate in these NATO efforts. And I accept this position. I am glad that today the Prime Minister and I agreed on the modalities of Hungary's non-participation in NATO's support for Ukraine. No Hungarian personnel will participate in these activities and no Hungarian funds will be used to support them. At the same time, the Prime Minister assured me that Hungary will not oppose these efforts, which will allow other allies to move forward, Stoltenberg stressed.

He also emphasised that Hungary will continue fully fulfilling its obligations within the framework of NATO membership.

Stoltenberg noted that the Hungarian government will not block the efforts of other Western partners to provide military and financial support to Ukraine.

Also, Hungary will not interfere with the coordination of NATO's leading role in coordinating the provision of support to Ukraine.

In my opinion, this method will work. I am sure that when NATO leaders meet in Washington, we will be able to finalise an agreement on these issues, Stoltenberg is convinced.