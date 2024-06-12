Orban promises NATO chief to stop blocking Ukraine's support

According to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Hungary has promised not to block NATO's military aid efforts to Ukraine, but will not participate in it.
Points of attention
- Hungary will not block NATO military aid to Ukraine but will not participate in these efforts.
- The head of NATO expressed hope for agreement on financial obligations for providing military support to Ukraine at the summit.
- Hungary refused to participate in any military measures and to provide financial support for Ukraine within NATO.
- The NATO chief emphasised the importance of predictability and accountability in the Alliance's aid efforts to Ukraine.
- Hungary will not oppose the efforts of other NATO members to coordinate the provision of support to Ukraine.
Hungary not to block NATO military aid to Ukraine
During a joint press conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in Budapest, Stoltenberg emphasised that the situation in Ukraine was discussed.
He noted that this will make it possible to achieve predictability and accountability of NATO's aid efforts to Ukraine.
Hungary ultimately refused military support to Ukraine
He also emphasised that Hungary will continue fully fulfilling its obligations within the framework of NATO membership.
Stoltenberg noted that the Hungarian government will not block the efforts of other Western partners to provide military and financial support to Ukraine.
Also, Hungary will not interfere with the coordination of NATO's leading role in coordinating the provision of support to Ukraine.
In turn, Orbán noted that Hungary will not provide funds to support Ukraine, will not send its personnel and will not allow Hungarian territory to be used in any way for military support of Ukraine.
