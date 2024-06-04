Belgium urges to deprive Hungary of vote right in EU Council

Belgium, which currently presides over the EU Council, calls on other European countries to consider the procedure of depriving Hungary of the right to vote, which is supposed to head the European Council next month.

Belgium demands a procedure to deprive Hungary of the right to vote in the EU

According to Hadja Lahbib, the Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs chief, Budapest must be subject to the no-confidence procedure following Article 7 of the EU Treaty.

This is an extreme measure that, if adopted, deprives the country of the right to vote in the EU Council.

We have a Europe that is struggling to move forward, and unfortunately some states — one in particular — are increasingly taking a blocking and veto stance. I think that we should have the courage to make a decision: to go to the end of Article 7, to activate Article 7 to the end, which provides for the termination of the right of veto, stressed Hadja Lahbib. Share

What is known about the procedure of depriving Hungary of the vote right in the adoption of EU collective decisions?

The first stage of Hungary's disenfranchisement was launched in 2018 but did not receive unanimous approval from all member states.

The next stage of this procedure is considered the most radical, as it guarantees that the country will be deprived of the right to vote when other EU members adopt collective decisions.

Hungary is set to take over the presidency of the EU Council in July, giving Budapest more power to set the agenda and priorities for six months, even as Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán continues to block EU decisions on key issues.

This is the moment of truth. Or we fulfill our duties, which requires political courage and willpower. Or we create mechanisms that do not work. So we have to make a choice. If we go all the way with this mechanism, it should work. If it doesn't work, we have to reform it. This is the future of the European Union, — emphasised the head of Belgian diplomacy. Share

Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Budapest has consistently slowed EU aid to Ukraine or refused it altogether.

The European Parliament and Germany have questioned Budapest's ability to lead the EU Council from July 1. Still, according to Lahbib, Belgium insisted that Hungary must fulfil its duties until the end of the term.