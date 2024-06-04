Belgium urges to deprive Hungary of vote right in EU Council

Belgium, which currently presides over the EU Council, calls on other European countries to consider the procedure of depriving Hungary of the right to vote, which is supposed to head the European Council next month.
Points of attention
- Belgium advocates depriving Hungary of the right to vote in the Council of the EU before Budapest's presidency starts.
- The procedure of deprivation of the right to vote is an extreme measure aimed at punishing an EU member state for violating democratic principles.
- Hungary is under the Article 7 procedure due to the systematic violation of European values and the complication of collective decision-making.
- Belgium emphasizes the importance of compliance by EU member states with values and obligations and proposes to reform mechanisms in case of non-compliance
- Depriving Hungary of the right to vote may affect the EU and the country's account in relations with other EU countries.
Belgium demands a procedure to deprive Hungary of the right to vote in the EU
According to Hadja Lahbib, the Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs chief, Budapest must be subject to the no-confidence procedure following Article 7 of the EU Treaty.
This is an extreme measure that, if adopted, deprives the country of the right to vote in the EU Council.
What is known about the procedure of depriving Hungary of the vote right in the adoption of EU collective decisions?
The first stage of Hungary's disenfranchisement was launched in 2018 but did not receive unanimous approval from all member states.
The next stage of this procedure is considered the most radical, as it guarantees that the country will be deprived of the right to vote when other EU members adopt collective decisions.
Hungary is set to take over the presidency of the EU Council in July, giving Budapest more power to set the agenda and priorities for six months, even as Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán continues to block EU decisions on key issues.
Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Budapest has consistently slowed EU aid to Ukraine or refused it altogether.
The European Parliament and Germany have questioned Budapest's ability to lead the EU Council from July 1. Still, according to Lahbib, Belgium insisted that Hungary must fulfil its duties until the end of the term.
