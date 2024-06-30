Orban plans to create a new far-right bloc in the European Parliament

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán teamed up with the leader of Austria's far-right Freedom Party and former Czech Prime Minister Herbert Kickl and ANO Party President Andrej Babiš.
- The new far-right coalition is pro-Russian and does not support Ukraine.
- Viktor Orbán opposes the re-election of Ursula von der Leyen as head of the European Commission, calling it a blatant power grab.
- Orbán states that the creation of the far-right bloc is an attempt to defend national sovereignty and fight against federalism in the EU.
All three founders of the party are pro-Russian politicians
On June 30, Viktor Orban, Herbert Kikl and Andrej Babis announced the creation of a new far-right group in the European Parliament, Patriots for Europe ("Patriots for Europe") and signed the "Patriots for Europe" manifesto in Vienna on Sunday morning.
It is noted that the founders of the new party are the far-right Kikla Freedom Party, Orbán's nationalist party FIDESZ and Babiš's ANO party, which recently switched to the far-right.
All three parties are pro-Russian; none of them support Ukraine in its fight against Russia, which has launched a full-scale invasion in 2022, the publication notes.
This is a power grab. Orban created a new scandal in the EU
Hungarian leader Viktor Orbán said that he is not going to agree to the re-appointment of Ursula von der Leyen as the head of the European Commission. He also called it a "blatant power grab" in the bloc.
The position of the Prime Minister of Hungary was made public by the spokesman of the government, Zoltan Kovacs.
Viktor Orban assured that Budapest "cannot support" the extension of von der Leyen's mandate.
The Prime Minister of Hungary stated that the tools for protecting the rule of law were used against his country in a biased manner.
According to the pro-Russian politician, the coalition formed by the largest political associations - the "European People's Party", social democrats and liberals - for the appointment of the leadership of the European Union is a "coalition of lies and deception".
He also stated that the arrangements are based on the party line and not on programs or future plans.
