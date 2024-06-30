Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán teamed up with the leader of Austria's far-right Freedom Party and former Czech Prime Minister Herbert Kickl and ANO Party President Andrej Babiš.

All three founders of the party are pro-Russian politicians

On June 30, Viktor Orban, Herbert Kikl and Andrej Babis announced the creation of a new far-right group in the European Parliament, Patriots for Europe ("Patriots for Europe") and signed the "Patriots for Europe" manifesto in Vienna on Sunday morning.

Nationalist parties from Austria, Hungary and the Czech Republic, which won the elections to the European Parliament, formed "Patriots for Europe" - a new far-right group in the European Parliament, which they hope will become its largest, Euronews notes. Share

It is noted that the founders of the new party are the far-right Kikla Freedom Party, Orbán's nationalist party FIDESZ and Babiš's ANO party, which recently switched to the far-right.

All three parties are pro-Russian; none of them support Ukraine in its fight against Russia, which has launched a full-scale invasion in 2022, the publication notes.

Today, three political parties joined forces: the strongest Austrian party, the strongest Czech party and the strongest Hungarian party. Our goal is to become the strongest right-wing group in European politics, Orbán wrote on the Kh social network. Share

The political change in Europe has begun! Today we lanched a new political group with @AndrejBabis and Herbert Kickl.



European people want three things: #peace, order and development. All they get from the current Brussels elite is #war, #migration and stagnation.



In this… pic.twitter.com/u3Pd4YaJxy — Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) June 30, 2024

We will prefer national sovereignty to federalism, freedom to order and peace to war, Babis wrote in X. Share

Dnes jsme založili novou frakci v Evropském parlamentu, Patrioti pro Evropu. Změníme evropskou politiku tak, aby znovu sloužila národům a našim lidem. Budeme upřednostňovat národní suverenitu před federalismem, svobodu před příkazy a mír před válkou. pic.twitter.com/7r84wUXz0V — Andrej Babiš (@AndrejBabis) June 30, 2024

This is a power grab. Orban created a new scandal in the EU

Hungarian leader Viktor Orbán said that he is not going to agree to the re-appointment of Ursula von der Leyen as the head of the European Commission. He also called it a "blatant power grab" in the bloc.

The position of the Prime Minister of Hungary was made public by the spokesman of the government, Zoltan Kovacs.

Viktor Orban assured that Budapest "cannot support" the extension of von der Leyen's mandate.

The Prime Minister of Hungary stated that the tools for protecting the rule of law were used against his country in a biased manner.

According to the pro-Russian politician, the coalition formed by the largest political associations - the "European People's Party", social democrats and liberals - for the appointment of the leadership of the European Union is a "coalition of lies and deception".

He also stated that the arrangements are based on the party line and not on programs or future plans.