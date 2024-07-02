Orbán copies Trump's policy, seeking to extend it to other countries during EU presidency

Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán is copying the policies of former US President Donald Trump and aims to extend them to other EU countries during his presidency of the Council of Europe.
Points of attention
- Orbán is trying to promote policies similar to Trump's doctrine in EU countries during his presidency of the Council of Europe.
- Orbán's position on migration and cultural identity finds support among fundamental European political forces.
- Hungary's presidency of the Council of Europe creates a decisive moment for the EU after elections and changes in leadership.
- Hungary has the opportunity to direct attention to the EU agenda but does not have the right to make critical decisions.
- EU officials express disappointment with Orbán's policies but explain that the presidency will not give Hungary much decision-making power.
Orban seeks to extend a doctrine similar to Trump's policy to EU countries
According to the publication's journalists, until recently, European politicians perceived the Hungarian prime minister as an exile.
At the same time, most European centrist politicians continue to avoid contact with Orbán. Still, his position on many pressing issues, including migration and cultural identity, is gaining support among several key European political forces.
Across Europe, from the Netherlands to neighbouring Slovakia, nationalists dominated recent elections.
What to expect from Hungary's presidency of the EU Council
It is emphasized that European leaders and diplomats were disappointed by Orbán's policy but are reassured by the fact that the presidency of the EU Council does not give Hungary the right to make key decisions.
At the same time, it will allow Orbán's government to focus on the EU agenda and give it "a megaphone as a voice speaking on behalf of the bloc."
According to them, after the beginning of the criminal invasion of the occupation army of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, the Orban government tried to maintain close ties with the Kremlin and Beijing, tried to soften sanctions and blocked the decision to send weapons to Ukraine.
At one point early in the war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Orbán to his face that he had to choose whose side he was on.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-