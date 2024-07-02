Orbán copies Trump's policy, seeking to extend it to other countries during EU presidency

Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán is copying the policies of former US President Donald Trump and aims to extend them to other EU countries during his presidency of the Council of Europe.

Orban seeks to extend a doctrine similar to Trump's policy to EU countries

According to the publication's journalists, until recently, European politicians perceived the Hungarian prime minister as an exile.

At the same time, most European centrist politicians continue to avoid contact with Orbán. Still, his position on many pressing issues, including migration and cultural identity, is gaining support among several key European political forces.

Across Europe, from the Netherlands to neighbouring Slovakia, nationalists dominated recent elections.

The beginning of Hungary's presidency of the EU is a crucial period for the bloc, which includes the presidential elections in the US and the change of the EU leadership after the elections last month, in which far-right parties gained strength, the authors of the article emphasize. Share

What to expect from Hungary's presidency of the EU Council

It is emphasized that European leaders and diplomats were disappointed by Orbán's policy but are reassured by the fact that the presidency of the EU Council does not give Hungary the right to make key decisions.

At the same time, it will allow Orbán's government to focus on the EU agenda and give it "a megaphone as a voice speaking on behalf of the bloc."

With Trump now in a stronger position after Biden's terrible debate on Thursday, the US candidate will have a kindred spirit in a more prominent role on the other side of the Atlantic. ... Orbán is a rare EU leader who openly calls for Trump's return to the White House, part of a romance that began on the eve of the 2016 presidential election, when Orbán became the bloc's most staunch anti-immigration leader, the newspaper's journalists warn. Share

According to them, after the beginning of the criminal invasion of the occupation army of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, the Orban government tried to maintain close ties with the Kremlin and Beijing, tried to soften sanctions and blocked the decision to send weapons to Ukraine.

At one point early in the war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Orbán to his face that he had to choose whose side he was on.