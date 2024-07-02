Orban hints at topics of talks with Zelenskyy in Kyiv

As Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said, after the talks with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which will take place on July 2 in Kyiv, the whole world will see his own "first steps towards peace" amid Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.

Orban hinted at what he would talk about with Zelenskyy

The odious politician spoke about his plans in a new interview on July 1.

Journalists asked the Hungarian leader what Budapest could do during its presidency of the EU Council to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

According to the latter, the "first steps" to promote peace will be taken on July 2.

If you look at tomorrow's press, you will already see the first steps, said Viktor Orban, after which it became known about his visit to the Ukrainian capital. Share

In addition, he added that the USA cannot be left aside when it comes to the future of the EU and the Russian-Ukrainian war.

The Prime Minister of Hungary announced a forecast that Brussels will have to prepare for the situation in which Washington and Moscow will eventually reach an agreement.

Where will Europe be? Who will represent your interests? And what are your interests? Viktor Orban Prime Minister of Hungary

According to him, the Hungarian presidency cannot answer these questions independently.

What is known about Orban's visit to Kyiv

On the morning of July 2, the Hungarian leader arrived in Kyiv. His cortege of numerous cars was spotted near the Hungarian embassy in Ukraine.

Orban intends to meet with the head of state, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and other top officials.

According to him, the main topic of the negotiations will be the path to peace amid Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.

At the end of last week, Orban and Zelenskyy crossed paths on the sidelines of the summit of EU leaders in Brussels.

Then, Hungary's Prime Minister was the first to approach the Ukrainian leader and start a dialogue. What they talked about is still unknown.