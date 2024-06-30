Zelensky announced the ratio of losses between the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and the Army of the Russian Federation - video

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi claims that the ratio of irreversible losses of Ukrainians to Russians on the battlefield is now 1:6.

What is the current casualty ratio at the front

We have 1 Ukrainian to 6 Russians dying today. We had statistics about 4 times, and now in the Kharkiv direction, Pokrovsky direction, now the numbers are 1 to 6. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

Zelensky emphasized that modern war is technological. Therefore, the one who is more technological wins at the front.

I am not saying that we will fight to the end and we will have enough people. No, I mean, all this talk about large numbers of people, about millions of people, yes, they are right, but another war. War is technological. "Whoever is more technological can win," the president added. Share

Losses of the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine

Ukraine does not disclose military casualties. However, at the end of February 2024, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that as of that moment, 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers had died at the front.

Also, when Russia began its offensive in the Vovchansk region, Zelensky reported that the ratio of casualties in the north of Kharkiv region was 8 Russians to 1 Ukrainian.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russia has already lost 542,000 soldiers at the front, and the following equipment was destroyed: