Zelensky announced the ratio of losses between the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and the Army of the Russian Federation - video
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Zelensky announced the ratio of losses between the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and the Army of the Russian Federation - video

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelensky announced the ratio of losses between the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and the Army of the Russian Federation - video
Читати українською

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi claims that the ratio of irreversible losses of Ukrainians to Russians on the battlefield is now 1:6.

Points of attention

 

  • The President of Ukraine emphasized the importance of technology in the modern war, where the one who is more technological wins.
  • Ukraine does not reveal exact losses among its military, but according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces, the Russian Federation lost a significant number of soldiers and equipment at the front.
  • According to the President of Ukraine, as of February 2024, 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers died at the front.
  • Russia lost 542,000 soldiers and a significant amount of equipment at the front, the destruction of which is described in detail in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

What is the current casualty ratio at the front

We have 1 Ukrainian to 6 Russians dying today. We had statistics about 4 times, and now in the Kharkiv direction, Pokrovsky direction, now the numbers are 1 to 6.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

President of Ukraine

Zelensky emphasized that modern war is technological. Therefore, the one who is more technological wins at the front.

I am not saying that we will fight to the end and we will have enough people. No, I mean, all this talk about large numbers of people, about millions of people, yes, they are right, but another war. War is technological. "Whoever is more technological can win," the president added.

Losses of the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine

Ukraine does not disclose military casualties. However, at the end of February 2024, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that as of that moment, 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers had died at the front.

Also, when Russia began its offensive in the Vovchansk region, Zelensky reported that the ratio of casualties in the north of Kharkiv region was 8 Russians to 1 Ukrainian.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russia has already lost 542,000 soldiers at the front, and the following equipment was destroyed:

  • tanks — 8080 (+7) units,

  • armored fighting vehicles — 15,524 (+19) units,

  • artillery systems — 14,533 (+53) units,

  • RSZV — 1110 (+1) units,

  • air defense equipment — 873 (+2) units,

  • aircraft — 360 (+0) units,

  • helicopters — 326 (+0) units,

  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 11584 (+46),

  • cruise missiles — 2331 (+0),

  • ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 19,643 (+75) units,

  • special equipment — 2448 (+12)

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Western analysts pointed to the advantages of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation over the Russian Army
Military Armed Forces of Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 29 attacks by the Russian army in a day in the Pokrovsky direction. Clashes continue
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Military Armed Forces of Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Armed Forces destroyed 7 tanks, 53 artillery systems and more than 1,100 Russian soldiers during the day
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Armed Forces

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?