President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi claims that the ratio of irreversible losses of Ukrainians to Russians on the battlefield is now 1:6.
- The President of Ukraine emphasized the importance of technology in the modern war, where the one who is more technological wins.
- Ukraine does not reveal exact losses among its military, but according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces, the Russian Federation lost a significant number of soldiers and equipment at the front.
- According to the President of Ukraine, as of February 2024, 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers died at the front.
- Russia lost 542,000 soldiers and a significant amount of equipment at the front, the destruction of which is described in detail in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.
Zelensky emphasized that modern war is technological. Therefore, the one who is more technological wins at the front.
Ukraine does not disclose military casualties. However, at the end of February 2024, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that as of that moment, 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers had died at the front.
Also, when Russia began its offensive in the Vovchansk region, Zelensky reported that the ratio of casualties in the north of Kharkiv region was 8 Russians to 1 Ukrainian.
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russia has already lost 542,000 soldiers at the front, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 8080 (+7) units,
armored fighting vehicles — 15,524 (+19) units,
artillery systems — 14,533 (+53) units,
RSZV — 1110 (+1) units,
air defense equipment — 873 (+2) units,
aircraft — 360 (+0) units,
helicopters — 326 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 11584 (+46),
cruise missiles — 2331 (+0),
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 19,643 (+75) units,
special equipment — 2448 (+12)
