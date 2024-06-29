Western analysts pointed to the advantages of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation over the Russian Army
Western analysts pointed to the advantages of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation over the Russian Army

Military Armed Forces of Ukraine
Source:  ZEIT ONLINE

According to the analyst of the German publication Zeit, Olivia Kortas, in military terms, the army of Ukraine has significant advantages over the Russian invaders.

Points of attention

  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine have significant military advantages over the Russian Army, as confirmed by Western analysts.
  • Western allies, including the USA, Germany, Great Britain, and others, are supplying weapons and aid to Ukraine to enhance its defense capabilities.
  • Ukraine is expected to receive new weaponry and aircraft from their Western partners to bolster its military strength.
  • The situation at the front for Ukrainian military is improving with renewed aid, allowing strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation.
  • New supporters such as South Korea and the EU are stepping in to provide military assistance to Ukraine, further strengthening its position.

What advantages do the armed forces have over the occupying army of the Russian Federation

Kortas notes in the publication that last year's offensive by the Ukrainian military failed, despite the arming of new brigades that received German self-propelled guns and Leopard tanks.

Some people predicted that the war would end soon. Now Russia is in a similar situation as Ukraine was then. Since the beginning of May, Putin's army has been trying in vain to advance the front far enough to be able to shell the city of Kharkiv with artillery. Taking the strategically important city of Chasiv Yar in Donbas has been unsuccessful for a long time. The Russian offensive is not over, but it is slowing down. At the same time, the West is expanding aid to Ukraine. However, everyone who observes the public debate gets the impression that the situation for Ukraine is only getting worse, the publication emphasizes.

The analyst emphasizes that the Ukrainian military was in much more difficult conditions, because the year 2024 began for the Russian occupiers with a huge military advantage, because in January the USA was unable to support a package of additional military aid to Ukraine.

In war, it is bad when a country cannot plan ahead, because it does not know with what weapons it will fight in three months. It's worse when what she plans suddenly fails. In March and April, Ukraine ran out of ammunition for its artillery shells. ... Ukraine had to use its dwindling air defense ammunition not at the front, but for the defense of cities in the hinterland. ... But Ukraine passed this stage without huge losses of territory, - Kortas explains.

Western allies are helping Ukraine to significantly improve the situation at the front

According to her, the situation for the Ukrainian military is currently improving with renewed aid from the US and partners.

In particular, the USA, Great Britain, Germany and France, albeit with restrictions, allow the Ukrainian military to strike with their own weapons on the territory of the Russian Federation.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands and Romania are supplying additional Patriot systems, Italy is also promising an anti-aircraft system, and Spain is helping with ammunition.

The country may also gain new supporters. With Vladimir Putin recently forming a military alliance with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, South Korea is considering supplying arms to Ukraine. The EU has opened accession talks and is launching further military aid, for which it is using interest income from frozen Russian assets for the first time. Thanks to these funds, the G7 countries promise Ukraine a loan of up to 50 billion euros. It is expected that the first F-16 aircraft will soon arrive in Ukraine, the analyst emphasizes.

The Armed Forces

