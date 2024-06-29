According to the analyst of the German publication Zeit, Olivia Kortas, in military terms, the army of Ukraine has significant advantages over the Russian invaders.

What advantages do the armed forces have over the occupying army of the Russian Federation

Kortas notes in the publication that last year's offensive by the Ukrainian military failed, despite the arming of new brigades that received German self-propelled guns and Leopard tanks.

Some people predicted that the war would end soon. Now Russia is in a similar situation as Ukraine was then. Since the beginning of May, Putin's army has been trying in vain to advance the front far enough to be able to shell the city of Kharkiv with artillery. Taking the strategically important city of Chasiv Yar in Donbas has been unsuccessful for a long time. The Russian offensive is not over, but it is slowing down. At the same time, the West is expanding aid to Ukraine. However, everyone who observes the public debate gets the impression that the situation for Ukraine is only getting worse, the publication emphasizes. Share

The analyst emphasizes that the Ukrainian military was in much more difficult conditions, because the year 2024 began for the Russian occupiers with a huge military advantage, because in January the USA was unable to support a package of additional military aid to Ukraine.

In war, it is bad when a country cannot plan ahead, because it does not know with what weapons it will fight in three months. It's worse when what she plans suddenly fails. In March and April, Ukraine ran out of ammunition for its artillery shells. ... Ukraine had to use its dwindling air defense ammunition not at the front, but for the defense of cities in the hinterland. ... But Ukraine passed this stage without huge losses of territory, - Kortas explains. Share

Western allies are helping Ukraine to significantly improve the situation at the front

According to her, the situation for the Ukrainian military is currently improving with renewed aid from the US and partners.

In particular, the USA, Great Britain, Germany and France, albeit with restrictions, allow the Ukrainian military to strike with their own weapons on the territory of the Russian Federation.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands and Romania are supplying additional Patriot systems, Italy is also promising an anti-aircraft system, and Spain is helping with ammunition.