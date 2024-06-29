According to the analyst of the German publication Zeit, Olivia Kortas, in military terms, the army of Ukraine has significant advantages over the Russian invaders.
Points of attention
What advantages do the armed forces have over the occupying army of the Russian Federation
Kortas notes in the publication that last year's offensive by the Ukrainian military failed, despite the arming of new brigades that received German self-propelled guns and Leopard tanks.
The analyst emphasizes that the Ukrainian military was in much more difficult conditions, because the year 2024 began for the Russian occupiers with a huge military advantage, because in January the USA was unable to support a package of additional military aid to Ukraine.
Western allies are helping Ukraine to significantly improve the situation at the front
According to her, the situation for the Ukrainian military is currently improving with renewed aid from the US and partners.
In particular, the USA, Great Britain, Germany and France, albeit with restrictions, allow the Ukrainian military to strike with their own weapons on the territory of the Russian Federation.
Meanwhile, the Netherlands and Romania are supplying additional Patriot systems, Italy is also promising an anti-aircraft system, and Spain is helping with ammunition.
