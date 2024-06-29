The Armed Forces destroyed 7 tanks, 57 artillery systems and more than 1,000 Russian soldiers during the day

Russia's losses in the war against Ukraine during the day from June 28 to 29 are 1,070 occupiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

The total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 06.29.24 approximately amounted to:

personnel — about 541,560 (+1,070) people,

tanks — 8073 (+7) units,

armored fighting vehicles — 15,505 (+25) units,

artillery systems — 14,480 (+57) units,

RSZV — 1109 (+0) units,

air defense equipment — 871 (+0) units,

aircraft — 360 (+0) units,

helicopters — 326 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 11538 (+29),

cruise missiles — 2331 (+2),

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 19,568 (+54) units,

special equipment — 2436 (+5)

What is the situation at the front

As of the evening of June 28, 140 combat clashes took place since the beginning of the day.

During the day, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 11 personnel concentration areas, four air defense systems and the enemy's EW station.

The Russian invaders carried out 61 airstrikes on the territory of Ukraine using 110 air defense systems, and also used 328 kamikaze drones.

At the same time, the enemy carried out more than 3180 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas from barrel and rocket artillery, mortars, small arms and weapons of combat vehicles.

In the Kharkiv direction, the occupiers attacked the Vovchansk region 12 times during the day with the support of aviation. The situation is under control.

In the Kupian direction, the enemy made nine attempts to dislodge our units from their occupied positions.

On the Lymansky direction, the Russian invaders tried 19 times to advance in the areas of Grekivka, Makiivka, Nevsky, Torsky, and Serebryansky forest. Defenders of Ukraine repelled 17 enemy attacks.

The situation in the Seversky direction is tense. Since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have carried out 19 assaults near Bilogorivka, Spirny, Verkhnokamyansky, Rozdolivka, and Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers do not give up their intention to advance in the area of Chasovoy Yar, Novy, and Ivanovo. Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy attacks, and three more assault actions were not completed.

In the direction of Horlivka-Toretsk, the enemy, supported by aviation, attacked the positions of the Ukrainian army 15 times. 14 enemy assaults ended without success, another battle continued in the evening.

The high intensity of hostilities continues in the Pokrovsky direction. The number of combats increased to 37. Our soldiers repelled 29 enemy attacks, and the fighting continues.

Since the beginning of the day, there have been 11 clashes in the Kurakhiv direction. Five assault operations near Georgiivka, Kostyantynivka and Paraskoviivka ended without success for the enemy.

In the Vremivsk direction, the enemy is trying to wedge into the front edge of the defense of our units in the Vodyany area.