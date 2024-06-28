General Staff Latest: AFU repelled 21 Russian attacks in Pokrovsk direction

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has continued to increase the pace of offensive actions. The number of combat clashes along the entire front line has increased to 102. Ukrainian defenders are confidently holding back the onslaught of the Russian occupation forces and inflicting maximum losses on the enemy.

The current situation in different areas of the front

The AFU General Staff provided operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 16.00 on 06/28/2024.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy stormed the defence lines of our units six times in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka, Stelmakhivka, Synkivka, and Kruglyakivka. Ukrainian soldiers are firmly holding the defence. The occupiers' five attempts to advance were repulsed, and one battle is still ongoing.

In the Lymansk direction, the invading Army carried out 16 attacks on Ukrainian positions in the vicinity of Nevske, Makiivka, Torske and Serebryansk Forestry during the day. Fourteen combats ended without success for the enemy; two more are ongoing.

The enemy continues to look for weak points in our defence in the Siversk direction. Defenders of the Ukrainian land repelled 15 enemy attacks near Bilohorivka, Spirne, Verkhnyokamyanske, Ivano-Daryivka, Rozdolivka, and Vyimka. Four combat clashes have not yet ended.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers carried out three unsuccessful assaults on the positions of our troops near Chasiv Yar, Nove and Ivanivske. Another battle continues.

In the Toretsk direction, the number of enemy attacks increased to nine. The aggressor's aviation is active; in particular, the city of Toretsk was hit by two anti-aircraft missiles, and the terrorists struck the village of New York with another bomb.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the most significant number of clashes occurred. Since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have already made 28 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions in the Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Progress, Novoselivka Persha and Umanske districts. The defense forces restrained the onslaught and repelled 21 enemy attacks, seven battles are still ongoing. Oleksandropol was hit twice by two NARs, and Russian terrorists hit the settlements of Lozuvatska, Vovche, Yevgenivka, Progress, Vesele, Novoselivka Persha and Mykolaivka with glide bombs.

Fighting continues in the Kurakhove direction near Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, Kostyantynivka, and Paraskoviivka . So far, Ukrainian defenders have repelled seven attacks by the occupying Army here, and two more are ongoing.

In the direction of Vremivka, a battle is taking place near Vodyane. The situation is tense. The defence forces are taking measures to prevent the occupiers from advancing deep into our territory.

The situation did not undergo significant changes in the rest of the directions.

What is known about the Russian losses?

The total number of losses of the Russian Army since the beginning of the invasion is 540,490 soldiers. In addition, during June 27-28, the Armed Forces shot down a plane, "destroyed" 60 artillery systems and 50 drones.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 06.28.24 approximately amounted to: