AFU destroyed new Russian S-500 air defence system
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

AFU destroyed new Russian S-500 air defence system

S-500
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The Russian Armed Forces air defence system was destroyed with the help of an American ATACMS missile equipped with a cluster warhead.

Points of attention

 

  • The Russian S-500 air defence system costs up to $600 million and is a modern complex designed to destroy ballistic and aerodynamic targets.
  • The S-500 can move quickly thanks to its wheeled landing gear and the ability to be transported by military transport aircraft.
  • The S-500 air defence system is a new generation of anti-aircraft missile systems, ready to destroy various targets with great accuracy and efficiency.

What is known about the destruction of the Russian S-500 system by AFU?

Ukrainian military journalist Andrii Tsaplienko and Petro Andryushchenko, the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, reported the destruction of the Russian S-500 air defence system.

It is noted that the Armed Forces destroyed the new Russian S-500 air defence system. The cost of one of these reaches $600 million.

We are waiting for pictures from the satellite... because certain parts of the S-500 and S-400 are similar. But, even if it's the S-400, it's also awesome!, Andryushchenko reports.

The location of the damage to the complex is currently not specified.

Russian media and the military have not yet commented on the destruction of the equipment. Also, the strike has not yet been confirmed by the Ukrainian command.

What is known about the S-500 air defence system

The S-500 Prometheus, the 55R6M Triumfator-M, is a modern Russian anti-aircraft missile system developed by Almaz-Antey VKO Concern JSC.

This complex is a new generation of anti-aircraft missile systems that destroy ballistic and aerodynamic targets.

The S-500 can move quickly through the territory due to its placement on a wheeled chassis and the ability to be transported by military transport aircraft.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
AFU destroyed in two months 15 Russian air defence systems in occupied Crimea
AFU StratCom
Crimea
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
AFU destroyed Pantsir-S system in Russian Belgorod region — video
Pantsir-S air defense system destroyed

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?