AFU destroyed new Russian S-500 air defence system

The Russian Armed Forces air defence system was destroyed with the help of an American ATACMS missile equipped with a cluster warhead.

What is known about the destruction of the Russian S-500 system by AFU?

Ukrainian military journalist Andrii Tsaplienko and Petro Andryushchenko, the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, reported the destruction of the Russian S-500 air defence system.

It is noted that the Armed Forces destroyed the new Russian S-500 air defence system. The cost of one of these reaches $600 million.

We are waiting for pictures from the satellite... because certain parts of the S-500 and S-400 are similar. But, even if it's the S-400, it's also awesome!, Andryushchenko reports.

The location of the damage to the complex is currently not specified.

Russian media and the military have not yet commented on the destruction of the equipment. Also, the strike has not yet been confirmed by the Ukrainian command.

What is known about the S-500 air defence system

The S-500 Prometheus, the 55R6M Triumfator-M, is a modern Russian anti-aircraft missile system developed by Almaz-Antey VKO Concern JSC.

This complex is a new generation of anti-aircraft missile systems that destroy ballistic and aerodynamic targets.

The S-500 can move quickly through the territory due to its placement on a wheeled chassis and the ability to be transported by military transport aircraft.