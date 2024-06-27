AFU eliminates Russian air defence before Crimea's bridge destruction — military expert

Ukraine systematically destroys Russian air defence in the temporarily occupied Crimea but is in no hurry to destroy the bridge.
- The Ukrainian Armed Forces under the DIU leadership are conducting a strategic operation to destroy the Russian air defence system in Crimea before the destruction of the Crimean Bridge.
- The destruction of the Crimean Bridge requires a large military power, so the lack of nuclear weapons prevents Ukraine from destroying the bridge.
- The Ukrainian military can use American long-range missiles and other means to blow up the bridge and force the occupiers to spend time rebuilding it.
- The Russian occupiers have alternative ways of crossing the Kerch Strait and building a railway from the Rostov region to the occupied Crimea.
- The destruction of the Crimean bridge and alternative routes for the Russian occupiers will cause difficulties in providing the army and logistics on the peninsula.
Why AFU is not hurrying to destroy the Crimean bridge
According to Dykyy, Ukraine is not destroying the Crimean Bridge, as it can destroy the Russian air defence system.
He added that thanks to the fact that the Russians are constantly bringing new air defence systems to Crimea, and Ukraine is destroying them, large strategic areas on the territory of the Russian Federation currently have problems with cover, which at the same time is being used by Ukraine, driving the Kremlin into a trap.
What consequences will the destruction of the Crimean bridge have for the occupying army on the peninsula?
According to military analyst Denys Popovych on Radio NV, Ukraine currently does not have the weapons to eradicate the Crimean Bridge.
The analyst emphasised that, on the other hand, the Ukrainian military can attack the bridge with a large number of American ATACMS long-range missiles, as well as with all other available missiles and drones, to blow it up from below.
It will force the Russian occupiers to spend much time on its restoration.
The analyst emphasised that the Russian occupiers still had several alternative options in the event of the bridge's destruction.
The first is a ferry crossing across the Kerch Strait, through which the occupiers could transfer equipment, material and technical means and everything necessary to support their army.
However, at the end of May, the Ukrainian military struck this crossing, effectively reducing this alternative to zero.
Another option for the Russians was large landing ships, with the help of which they also tried to establish logistics. However, the expert noted, "We drowned them a little and "rolled" them a little.
According to him, even if the Crimean bridge is destroyed and other alternative routes are eliminated, the Russians still have hope for a logistical connection by land.
He noted that it would be difficult to destroy it, even if ATACMS reached there.
In addition, the expert noted that the Russians would protect the railway from sabotage.
