Will barges help the Russian Federation to protect the Crimean Bridge — the response of the Armed Forces Navy
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Will barges help the Russian Federation to protect the Crimean Bridge — the response of the Armed Forces Navy

Crimean Bridge
Читати українською
Source:  Telethon "United News"

According to the spokesman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Dmytro Pletenchuk, Russia is using sunken barges to protect the illegally built Crimean Bridge from attacks by Ukrainian naval drones, but such barges are not even fortifications.

Points of attention

  • Sunken barges used by Russia to protect the Crimean Bridge are not effective fortifications, but rather attempts to control and narrow passage for strategic advantage.
  • The Russian occupying army's decrease in using Kalibr cruise missiles in the Black Sea is attributed to challenges in protecting their own ships and logistical complications.
  • The geographical shift of Russian forces to the Sea of Azov poses challenges in maneuvering but provides advantages in hiding among civilian ships.
  • The lack of proper recognition systems has led to incidents where Russian air defense units mistakenly target their own aviation, highlighting operational challenges faced by the occupying army.
  • Despite facing obstacles, the Russian Federation continues to adapt to ensure the protection of the Crimean Bridge and maintain dominance in the eastern part of the Black Sea.

Why the barges will not help the aggressor country to save the Crimean Bridge from destruction

These are not even fortifications, these are attempts to narrow the passage. Then it will be easier to control. They actually control it at the expense of aviation - both helicopters and airplanes of various models are constantly in the air there, Pletenchuk explains.

According to him, sometimes the air defense units of the occupying army of the Russian Federation begin to attack their own aviation due to problems with the recognition of aerial targets.

Sometimes these helicopters find themselves under the crosshairs of their own air defense. This has also become practice for them. They ask how it happens. After all, Putin said that they have the best recognition system there. But they simply turn it off. Because when it works, we always see it the same way. And that's why sometimes they forget that these are their helicopters and they work on them. However, this is a side effect of their large presence in the air. And we have to admit that in the eastern part of the Black Sea at least the Russian aviation dominates, - emphasized the spokesman of the Armed Forces Navy.

Why the occupation army of the Russian Federation began to use Kalibr missiles less

Pletenchuk noted that currently, for several reasons, the criminal army of the Russian Federation has begun to use fewer Kalibr cruise missiles than it produces.

First, for this you need to go to sea. Secondly, this is a standard missile, not only for the Black Sea Fleet. They have a total of 4 fleets and the Caspian Flotilla. Their production for a large number of users is established. In addition, the application in the Black Sea was complicated primarily because it was difficult to charge them. Since the entire relevant base remained in Crimea. However, we already see that at least they were able to recharge submarines in the Black Sea in Novorossiysk, most likely. Regarding surface ships, this information is not yet 100% confirmed. However, this can also happen, - explains the spokesman of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to him, the key problem that stands in the way of the use of Kalibr missiles by the Russian occupiers is the inability to protect their own ships in the Black Sea.

However, according to him, the Russians have currently found a way out of this situation.

They chose this tactic, they went to Azov. Despite the fact that there are not so many routes, it is much more difficult to maneuver there than in the Black Sea. However, this has its advantages for them. Thanks to the fact that the number of routes is small - they hide between civilian ships. This is also a fact, - notes the spokesman of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian Federation is trying to protect the Crimean bridge with the help of barges - British intelligence
UK Ministry of Defence
Damaged Crimean Bridge
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine's Navy says Russia almost doesn't use Crimean Bridge for logistics
Crimean Bridge

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?