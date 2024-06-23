According to the spokesman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Dmytro Pletenchuk, Russia is using sunken barges to protect the illegally built Crimean Bridge from attacks by Ukrainian naval drones, but such barges are not even fortifications.
Points of attention
- Sunken barges used by Russia to protect the Crimean Bridge are not effective fortifications, but rather attempts to control and narrow passage for strategic advantage.
- The Russian occupying army's decrease in using Kalibr cruise missiles in the Black Sea is attributed to challenges in protecting their own ships and logistical complications.
- The geographical shift of Russian forces to the Sea of Azov poses challenges in maneuvering but provides advantages in hiding among civilian ships.
- The lack of proper recognition systems has led to incidents where Russian air defense units mistakenly target their own aviation, highlighting operational challenges faced by the occupying army.
- Despite facing obstacles, the Russian Federation continues to adapt to ensure the protection of the Crimean Bridge and maintain dominance in the eastern part of the Black Sea.
Why the barges will not help the aggressor country to save the Crimean Bridge from destruction
According to him, sometimes the air defense units of the occupying army of the Russian Federation begin to attack their own aviation due to problems with the recognition of aerial targets.
Why the occupation army of the Russian Federation began to use Kalibr missiles less
Pletenchuk noted that currently, for several reasons, the criminal army of the Russian Federation has begun to use fewer Kalibr cruise missiles than it produces.
According to him, the key problem that stands in the way of the use of Kalibr missiles by the Russian occupiers is the inability to protect their own ships in the Black Sea.
However, according to him, the Russians have currently found a way out of this situation.
