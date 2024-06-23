According to the spokesman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Dmytro Pletenchuk, Russia is using sunken barges to protect the illegally built Crimean Bridge from attacks by Ukrainian naval drones, but such barges are not even fortifications.

Why the barges will not help the aggressor country to save the Crimean Bridge from destruction

These are not even fortifications, these are attempts to narrow the passage. Then it will be easier to control. They actually control it at the expense of aviation - both helicopters and airplanes of various models are constantly in the air there, Pletenchuk explains.

According to him, sometimes the air defense units of the occupying army of the Russian Federation begin to attack their own aviation due to problems with the recognition of aerial targets.

Sometimes these helicopters find themselves under the crosshairs of their own air defense. This has also become practice for them. They ask how it happens. After all, Putin said that they have the best recognition system there. But they simply turn it off. Because when it works, we always see it the same way. And that's why sometimes they forget that these are their helicopters and they work on them. However, this is a side effect of their large presence in the air. And we have to admit that in the eastern part of the Black Sea at least the Russian aviation dominates, - emphasized the spokesman of the Armed Forces Navy.

Why the occupation army of the Russian Federation began to use Kalibr missiles less

Pletenchuk noted that currently, for several reasons, the criminal army of the Russian Federation has begun to use fewer Kalibr cruise missiles than it produces.

Pletenchuk noted that currently, for several reasons, the criminal army of the Russian Federation has begun to use fewer Kalibr cruise missiles than it produces.

First, for this you need to go to sea. Secondly, this is a standard missile, not only for the Black Sea Fleet. They have a total of 4 fleets and the Caspian Flotilla. Their production for a large number of users is established. In addition, the application in the Black Sea was complicated primarily because it was difficult to charge them. Since the entire relevant base remained in Crimea. However, we already see that at least they were able to recharge submarines in the Black Sea in Novorossiysk, most likely. Regarding surface ships, this information is not yet 100% confirmed. However, this can also happen, - explains the spokesman of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to him, the key problem that stands in the way of the use of Kalibr missiles by the Russian occupiers is the inability to protect their own ships in the Black Sea.

However, according to him, the Russians have currently found a way out of this situation.