According to the Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk, the destruction of the Crimean bridge illegally built by Russia will no longer have the same effect as if this structure had been destroyed earlier.
Points of attention
- The destruction of the Crimean Bridge will not be a disaster for the Russian Federation's occupation army because the structure's tactical and strategic value will be reduced.
- The Russian occupiers redirected logistics in southern Ukraine by constructing ferry crossings and a new railway along the coast of the Sea of Azov.
- The influence of Ukrainian weapons on the railway and the launch sites of Russian drones of the "Shahed" type belong to the strategy of countering the occupying army of the Russian Federation.
- The problem of destroying drone launch sites by the Russians is complicated by their mobility and lack of stationary launch points.
- The Russian Federation's occupying army is trying to secure the group in the South of Ukraine by expanding the logistics network and developing transport routes.
Why the destruction of the Crimean Bridge may not become a disaster for Russia's army?
Pletenchuk explained that the Russian occupiers reduced the tactical and strategic importance of the Crimean bridge.
How Russia conducts logistics in the south of Ukraine without using the Crimean Bridge
According to him, the logistics of the Russian Federation's occupation army in the south of Ukraine are currently partially carried out from Rostov. Still, the critical supply route was the ferry crossing to Crimea.
In addition, Pletenchuk mentioned the Russian occupiers' construction of a new railway in the south.
At the same time, he noted that this railway is in the zone of damage by Ukrainian means.
According to him, Ukraine can also strike the site of the launch of Russian drones of the "Shahed" type at Cape Chauda in Crimea, with which the occupying army of the Russian Federation conducts attacks on Ukraine.
However, Pletenchuk added that the problem lies in the Russians' use of mobile launchers.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-