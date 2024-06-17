Ukraine's Navy says Russia almost doesn't use Crimean Bridge for logistics
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine's Navy says Russia almost doesn't use Crimean Bridge for logistics

Crimean Bridge
Читати українською
Source:  RBC Ukraine

According to the Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk, the destruction of the Crimean bridge illegally built by Russia will no longer have the same effect as if this structure had been destroyed earlier.

Points of attention

  • The destruction of the Crimean Bridge will not be a disaster for the Russian Federation's occupation army because the structure's tactical and strategic value will be reduced.
  • The Russian occupiers redirected logistics in southern Ukraine by constructing ferry crossings and a new railway along the coast of the Sea of Azov.
  • The influence of Ukrainian weapons on the railway and the launch sites of Russian drones of the "Shahed" type belong to the strategy of countering the occupying army of the Russian Federation.
  • The problem of destroying drone launch sites by the Russians is complicated by their mobility and lack of stationary launch points.
  • The Russian Federation's occupying army is trying to secure the group in the South of Ukraine by expanding the logistics network and developing transport routes.

Why the destruction of the Crimean Bridge may not become a disaster for Russia's army?

Pletenchuk explained that the Russian occupiers reduced the tactical and strategic importance of the Crimean bridge.

Not the same effect. Because it is hardly used for military logistics. Less than a quarter of the total load is carried by this bridge. The rest follow the ferry crossing that was recently struck. Therefore, this bridge no longer has such tactical and strategic importance after the damage it received as a result of the joint operation of the SSU and the Navy with a drone attack, — emphasised the Navy spokesman.

How Russia conducts logistics in the south of Ukraine without using the Crimean Bridge

According to him, the logistics of the Russian Federation's occupation army in the south of Ukraine are currently partially carried out from Rostov. Still, the critical supply route was the ferry crossing to Crimea.

In addition, Pletenchuk mentioned the Russian occupiers' construction of a new railway in the south.

This is a rolling railway, which is being built specifically to support the group of occupiers in the South. By the end of this year, they will try to finish this project — from Rostov along the coast of the Sea of Azov to Dzhankoi. Moreover, I am sure that they can finish it, — emphasised the Navy spokesman.

At the same time, he noted that this railway is in the zone of damage by Ukrainian means.

According to him, Ukraine can also strike the site of the launch of Russian drones of the "Shahed" type at Cape Chauda in Crimea, with which the occupying army of the Russian Federation conducts attacks on Ukraine.

However, Pletenchuk added that the problem lies in the Russians' use of mobile launchers.

If it was a stationary object from where the Russians would conduct launches, it would, of course, have already been destroyed, — emphasised the Navy spokesman.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia can no longer provide quality security for Crimean Bridge
Crimean Bridge
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine's Navy speaker hints at approaching moment of Crimea bridge's destruction
Crimean bridge
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian Federation is trying to protect the Crimean bridge with the help of barges - British intelligence
UK Ministry of Defence
Damaged Crimean Bridge

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?