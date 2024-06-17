According to the Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk, the destruction of the Crimean bridge illegally built by Russia will no longer have the same effect as if this structure had been destroyed earlier.

Why the destruction of the Crimean Bridge may not become a disaster for Russia's army?

Pletenchuk explained that the Russian occupiers reduced the tactical and strategic importance of the Crimean bridge.

Not the same effect. Because it is hardly used for military logistics. Less than a quarter of the total load is carried by this bridge. The rest follow the ferry crossing that was recently struck. Therefore, this bridge no longer has such tactical and strategic importance after the damage it received as a result of the joint operation of the SSU and the Navy with a drone attack, — emphasised the Navy spokesman.

How Russia conducts logistics in the south of Ukraine without using the Crimean Bridge

According to him, the logistics of the Russian Federation's occupation army in the south of Ukraine are currently partially carried out from Rostov. Still, the critical supply route was the ferry crossing to Crimea.

In addition, Pletenchuk mentioned the Russian occupiers' construction of a new railway in the south.

This is a rolling railway, which is being built specifically to support the group of occupiers in the South. By the end of this year, they will try to finish this project — from Rostov along the coast of the Sea of Azov to Dzhankoi. Moreover, I am sure that they can finish it, — emphasised the Navy spokesman.

At the same time, he noted that this railway is in the zone of damage by Ukrainian means.

According to him, Ukraine can also strike the site of the launch of Russian drones of the "Shahed" type at Cape Chauda in Crimea, with which the occupying army of the Russian Federation conducts attacks on Ukraine.

However, Pletenchuk added that the problem lies in the Russians' use of mobile launchers.