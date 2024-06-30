According to the information of the General Staff, since the beginning of the day, the Ukrainian military engaged in battle with units of the occupation army of the Russian Federation 117 times. The situation remains the most tense in the Pokrovsk region of Donetsk region.

What is known about the situation at the front

In the Kharkiv region, since the beginning of the day, the Ukrainian military successfully repelled 12 enemy attacks and prevented the Russian invaders from improving their tactical position in the Vovchansk region.

The occupation army of the Russian Federation suffered losses and was forced to retreat.

In the area of Kupyansk and Lyman, the Russian occupiers carried out 13 attacks in the areas of Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Stelmakhivka, Grekivka, Nevsky and Torsky.

Ukrainian military repelled 5 enemy attacks. The fighting continues.

In the direction of Siversk in Donetsk region, the Russian occupiers made 6 unsuccessful attempts to attack in the areas of Spirny and Vyimka.

In the direction of Kramatorsk, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to attack 7 times near Kalynyvka, Hryhorivka and Chasovoy Yar.

A battle is currently underway in the Novy region.

In the direction of Horlivka and Toretsk, the Russian occupiers, supported by aviation, attacked the positions of the Armed Forces 7 times. Another battle is currently underway near New York.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched 41 attacks in the direction of Pokrovsk. The enemy shows the greatest activity in the area of Ocheretiny.

In addition, the Russian occupiers do not stop trying to advance near Novooleksandrivka, Yevgenivka, Vozdvizhenka, Sokol, Novoselivka Pershoya, Progress and Umansky.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have already repelled 29 enemy attacks in this direction. There are 12 more fights going on.

According to preliminary information, in the Pokrovsky direction, the occupiers lost 252 people, of which 106 are irreversible. A tank, seven cars and a BM-21 "Grad" anti-aircraft gun were destroyed. Seven guns and mortars, six cars and four armored fighting vehicles of the enemy were damaged.

In the direction of Kurakhovo, the enemy carried out 14 attacks in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Kostyantynivka, and Paraskoviivka. The Ukrainian military has already successfully repelled 11 enemy attacks.

The situation remains tense in the Krasnohorivka region, where three clashes are currently ongoing.

Today, the aggressor stormed the front edge of the defense seven times in the districts of Vodyanyi, Urozhayny and Staromayorskyi.

What is known about the situation in the south of Ukraine

In the Zaporizhzhia region, the Ukrainian military repelled 2 enemy attacks in the areas of Mala Tokmachka and Novodanilivka.

On the left bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson region, the Russian occupiers unsuccessfully tried 4 times to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Krynok area.