General Staff Latest: AFU repelled 12 assaults by the Russian army in the Pokrovsky direction

In the Pokrovsky direction, the pressure of the Russian occupiers does not decrease. The enemy is looking for ways to dislodge our units from occupied positions. At the same time, the enemy, not so actively, but increased the number of attacks on almost the entire front line. Involves aviation - during the current day, it has already dropped 37 guided aerial bombs.

The current situation in different areas of the front

Operational information as of 16.00 on 06/29/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Since the beginning of the day, 78 combat clashes have taken place along the entire front line.

The border areas of Ukraine in the Chernihiv and Sumy regions continue to suffer from artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. Today, terrorists insidiously attacked the districts of Ryasne, Esman and Sukhodil settlements.

In the Kharkiv direction, eight combat clashes took place in the Vovchansk district from midnight. The enemy has been defeated and is counting losses.

In the Kupian direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks. Two of them, near Stelmakhivka and Synkivka, are still ongoing.

Russian invaders continue their active actions in the Lyman direction. The total number of combat encounters here has increased to six. Battles are taking place in four locations near Torsky and Nevsky.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Russian troops are trying to advance in the areas of Chasovoy Yar and Kalynyvka. Six of today's eight clashes are still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the number of assaults by the occupiers increased to eight. At this time, the enemy is attacking in the districts of Toretsk, North, South and New York. Enemy aviation is active — the Russian invaders bombarded the city of Toretsk with five anti-aircraft missiles.

The enemy does not slow down the pace in the Pokrovsky direction. Since the beginning of the day, units of the Defense Forces have already repelled 12 assaults by the occupiers. Ten more are ongoing. The enemy continues its attacks near Yasnobrodivka, in three locations near the village of Vozdvizhenka, and two skirmishes each continue in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Progresa, and Novoselivka Persha. The enemy suffers losses as a result of the complex fire damage carried out by our units. The Russian Air Force attacked the Oleksandropol district with anti-aircraft missiles and dropped aerial bombs near Vozdvizhenka and Ivanovka.

In the direction of Kurakhivka, Mykhailivka district was hit by anti-aircraft guns. Six enemy attacks near Kostyantynivka and Paraskoviivka were repulsed.

In the Vremivsk direction, the occupying forces became more active — six times they tried to penetrate our defenses near Vodyanyi and Urozhayny. Two clashes are still ongoing.

In the Dnieper direction, three enemy assaults were unsuccessful. Loss of positions on the left bank of the Dnieper was not allowed.

There are no significant changes in the rest of the directions.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

The total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 06.29.24 approximately amounted to: