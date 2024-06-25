General Staff Latest: AFU repelled 26 Russian attacks in Pokrovsk direction

Since the beginning of the day on May 25, the Russian army has continued to increase the pace of offensive actions. The number of combat clashes along the entire front line has increased to 110. Ukrainian defenders hold back the onslaught of the Russian occupation troops and inflict significant losses on the enemy.

What is the current situation on the front lines

The General Staff of the Armed Forces provided operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 4:00 p.m. 25/06/2024.

In the Kharkiv direction, the aggressor does not stop trying to attack near Vovchansk. Currently, two skirmishes are going on there, and units of the Defense Forces have repulsed the same number of assaults.

Since the beginning of the day , in the Kupiansk direction, the enemy's troops have stormed the Ukrainian defenders' defence lines in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka, Stelmakhivka, and Synkivka eight times. The Ukrainian defenders hold the defence firmly. Four attempts by the occupiers to advance were repulsed. Fighting continues.

During the day, the invading army carried out 13 attacks on the positions of Defence Forces units near the settlements of Kopanky, Grekivka, Makiivka, Nevske, and the Serebryansk forest in the Lyman direction. Twelve skirmishes ended without success for the enemy, and another one is ongoing in the Nevsky district.

The occupying army continues to look for weak points in our defence in the Siversk direction. Our soldiers repelled seven attacks by the Russian invaders near Bilogorivka, Verkhnyokamyanskyi, Spirnyi, Rozdolivka, and Vyimka. Five combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out eight assaults on the positions of the Ukrainian army near Chasovoy Yar and Ivanivsk. The defense forces gave a decent rebuff to the occupiers, seven attacks were repulsed, one is still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the number of assaults by the occupiers increased to 11. Enemy aircraft are active; in particular, eleven glide bombs hit the city of Toretsk seven times, and terrorists hit Demiivka with another glide bomb.

The largest number of clashes occurred in the Pokrovsk direction. Since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have already made 37 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions in the Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvizhenka, Yevgenivka, Sokol, Novoselivka Pershoi, and Yasnobrodivka districts. The defence forces restrained the onslaught and repelled 26 enemy attacks . Eleven battles are still ongoing.

Fighting continues in the Kurakhove direction. With the support of aviation, the enemy is attacking near Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka and Kostyantynivka. A glide bomb hit Kurakhove. The total number of attacks in this direction has increased to four, of which two are ongoing.

Enemy aircraft are actively operating in the Prydniprovskyy direction. The occupiers hit the settlement of Tyaginka with three anti-aircraft missiles, and the aggressor dropped two more guided aerial bombs on Dudchany and Odradokamyanka.

The situation did not undergo significant changes in the rest of the directions.

What is known about the Russian losses?

Russia's losses in the war against Ukraine during the day from June 24 to 25 amounted to 1,180 occupiers. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the aggressor country has lost about 536,840 soldiers. In addition, defenders of Ukraine destroyed 18 armoured fighting vehicles and 35 artillery systems.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 06.25.24 approximately amounted to: