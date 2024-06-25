AFU regained tactical positions northeast of Kharkiv, experts say

Ukrainian forces counterattacked the Russians and recovered some tactical positions northeast of Kharkiv. The Russians advanced in the Siversk and Toretsk directions.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine counterattacked in Vovchansk

Ukrainian forces counterattacked and recently recovered some tactical positions northeast of Kharkiv.

Geolocation footage released on June 24 shows Ukrainian forces firing small arms at Russian invaders in the northeastern part of Vovchansk, indicating that the Ukrainians have regained limited positions along Khliboroba Street.

Geolocation footage released on June 24 also shows that Ukrainian forces have regained positions in the centre of Starytsa.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army and the situation in the Vovchansk region

He also added that every day, the Russian occupiers lost several tanks and armoured vehicles in the battles in the Kharkiv region.

In particular, the Russian army is forced to use armoured vehicles in limited quantities in the Vovchansk region.

Povkh noted that in the Vovchansk region, the Russian occupiers were trying to improve their defensive positions by digging trenches and building fortifications.

The Ukrainian military constantly destroys enemy special equipment with the help of artillery and FPV drones.

The spokesman of the "Kharkiv" OTTG [Operational Task Troops Group—Ed.] also refused to comment on the number of Russian soldiers surrounded in the centre of Vovchansk.

We will comment when the tactical episode is completed, - Povh explained.