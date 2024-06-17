AFU cut off and surrounded Russian troops in Vovchansk — Forbes

The Ukrainian military besieged up to 400 war criminals of the occupation army of the Russian Federation at a chemical plant in Vovchansk. Dozens of Russian occupiers have already surrendered.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian military besieged up to 400 war criminals of the Russian army at a chemical plant in Vovchansk.
- Dozens of Russian invaders have already surrendered after Ukrainian troops defeated them in fierce battles.
- The Ukrainian military repelled the breakthrough attempts of the Russian occupiers, who were planning to seize the chemical plant in Vovchansk.
- The command of the occupation army of the Russian Federation ordered the soldiers to achieve a breakthrough, but the Ukrainian troops prevented these plans.
- The Ukrainian military constantly comes into contact with enemy EW devices, which the Russian occupiers actively use during the battles in the Kharkiv region.
What is known about the surrounding of the Russian occupiers in Vovchansk
Journalists of the publication, referring to analysts of the Ukrainian Center for Defense Strategies, note that about 30 Russian occupiers have already surrendered after unsuccessful attempts to escape.
The publication notes that during several weeks of fierce fighting in the city, the Ukrainian military blocked the advance of units of the occupation army of the Russian Federation in the area of the Vovcha River.
At the same time, at least two infantry battalions of the Russian occupiers stormed the Vovchan Chemical Plant PJSC on the right bank of the river.
Apparently, the Russian occupiers planned to seize the factory and, from there, force the river to break through to the southern part of the city.
According to the Ukrainian military, the Russian occupiers are currently surrounded and have no chance to leave the territory of the plant.
The command of the occupation army of the Russian Federation ordered the soldiers to achieve a breakthrough to the west of the chemical plant, but the Ukrainian military repelled 2 enemy breakthrough attempts.
What the Ukrainian military says about the key problem during the fighting in the Kharkiv region
According to Oles Malyarevich, commander of the Achilles air scout battalion of the 92nd Separate Air Assault Brigade, on the air of the Espresso TV channel, in addition to the large number of personnel of the occupation army of the Russian Federation, the main problem for the Ukrainian military remains the enemy's electronic warfare equipment.
According to him, the Russian occupiers do not build defensive structures but simply dig holes in the ground in the plantings.
The AFU greatly interferes with electronic warfare equipment, which the enemy actively uses against our drones.
