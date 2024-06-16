According to Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman of the Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin, the criminal army of the Russian Federation will continue its offensive in the Kharkiv region with the aim of creating a so-called "buffer zone".

Russia is not going to stop the offensive in Kharkiv region

Work on the creation of a buffer zone and a sanitary zone is ongoing. This work is ongoing. Of course, this work will not stop until we protect Shebekino, Belgorod Region, and our other regions from such barbaric shelling, - Peskov cynically stated.

The Kremlin spokesman began to repeat Putin's theses about the alleged approach of some "points of no return", accusing Western countries of escalating the situation.

We see how the countries of the collective West - the USA, France, and other European countries - are tirelessly raising tensions, provoking tensions, reaching new levels of escalation. Of course, all this cannot happen without Russia's response. The Russian Federation will defend its interests and will use all possible means to achieve the goals of the SVO, Peskov emphasized.

What will help the Ukrainian military to stabilize the front line

According to military expert Vladyslav Seleznyov in an interview with OBOZ.UA, the head of Ukrainian intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, was wrong when he said that the summer offensive of the occupying army in Ukraine started at the beginning of May.

I do not agree with General Budanov that the summer offensive campaign began on May 10. In February, he stated that by the beginning of March, the offensive potential of the Russian army would be exhausted, and it would be forced to take an operational pause to replenish resources. But as a matter of fact, there were continuous attacks by the Russian army in March, April, and May, so there is no need to talk about an operational pause, the analyst emphasized.

According to him, the criminal army of the Russian Federation is continuing the offensive, which began in the fall of last year, which continued throughout the winter and spring of this year without any breaks.

The first factor: the Russian Federation is trying to create the most comfortable conditions for its grouping of troops on the eastern flank of the Russian-Ukrainian front. This is a direction to Siversk, Chasiv Yar, Pokrovsk and Kurakhove. It is there that the main efforts of the Russian occupiers with the aim of fully occupying the Donetsk region are concentrated. It is quite possible that the situation will worsen in the border regions of Sumy region. Certain elements of this are already clearly visible. There is a dynamic in the south of the Zaporizhzhia region, in the Robotyny region and in the Staromayorsky region of the Donetsk region, which was occupied by the enemy, Seleznyov noted.

According to him, the Russian invaders continue to put pressure on the defense lines of the Ukrainian military in this direction.

The analyst emphasized that the available resources are an equally important factor.

In his opinion, serious deliveries of artillery ammunition, as well as missiles and F-16 fighters, can help the Ukrainian military to stabilize the front line.

Currently, as Seleznev notes, the Russian occupiers retain a total advantage in the number of aircraft, a multiple advantage in artillery ammunition and manpower.

The analyst noted that the enemy allows himself to lose at least a thousand soldiers every day, but continues to press and even achieve success.

Yes, these successes have a tactical nature. Progress of 100-200 meters per day is not serious. But the situation is quite alarming. During all these months, the enemy is slowly pushing our defenses, forcing us to conduct a maneuver defense. And here comes the question of the quality and level of readiness of our engineering fortifications. For example, if we take the area of the Karliv Reservoir, then now our defensive lines and positions pass along the third line of defense. Accordingly, the first and second could not withstand the onslaught of enemy forces and means, - explains Seleznyov.

In his opinion, the Ukrainian military needs an in-depth analysis, analysis of flights and the adoption of appropriate decisions - commander personnel and organizational regarding the stabilization of the situation on the battlefield.