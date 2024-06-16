According to Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman of the Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin, the criminal army of the Russian Federation will continue its offensive in the Kharkiv region with the aim of creating a so-called "buffer zone".
Points of attention
- The Kremlin's pledge to sustain the offensive in Kharkiv region raises concerns about creating a 'buffer zone' and the implications for the ongoing conflict.
- Expert analysis highlights the need for the Ukrainian military to strategize and prepare for combat operations to stabilize the front line against the relentless pressure from the Russian Federation.
- The availability of resources and quality of defense operations play a crucial role in determining the success of Ukrainian forces in countering the Russian invasion in the region.
- Continuous attacks by the criminal army of the Russian Federation underscore the importance of trained personnel and competent commanders to effectively defend against the aggressors.
- International tensions escalate as the Kremlin accuses Western countries of provoking conflict while emphasizing Russia's determination to defend its interests by any means necessary.
Russia is not going to stop the offensive in Kharkiv region
The Kremlin spokesman began to repeat Putin's theses about the alleged approach of some "points of no return", accusing Western countries of escalating the situation.
What will help the Ukrainian military to stabilize the front line
According to military expert Vladyslav Seleznyov in an interview with OBOZ.UA, the head of Ukrainian intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, was wrong when he said that the summer offensive of the occupying army in Ukraine started at the beginning of May.
According to him, the criminal army of the Russian Federation is continuing the offensive, which began in the fall of last year, which continued throughout the winter and spring of this year without any breaks.
According to him, the Russian invaders continue to put pressure on the defense lines of the Ukrainian military in this direction.
The analyst emphasized that the available resources are an equally important factor.
In his opinion, serious deliveries of artillery ammunition, as well as missiles and F-16 fighters, can help the Ukrainian military to stabilize the front line.
Currently, as Seleznev notes, the Russian occupiers retain a total advantage in the number of aircraft, a multiple advantage in artillery ammunition and manpower.
The analyst noted that the enemy allows himself to lose at least a thousand soldiers every day, but continues to press and even achieve success.
In his opinion, the Ukrainian military needs an in-depth analysis, analysis of flights and the adoption of appropriate decisions - commander personnel and organizational regarding the stabilization of the situation on the battlefield.
