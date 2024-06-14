National Guardsmen destroyed Russian warehouse in Kharkiv direction - video

The National Guard caused significant damage to the Russian group of troops in the Kharkiv direction. A warehouse where 100 disposable grenade launchers and more were stored was destroyed.

National Guardsmen destroyed the Russian warehouse with weapons

"Omega" fighters destroyed a field warehouse of ammunition with which the enemy was planning assault operations in the Kharkiv region. Share

The Special Purpose Center "Omega" reported about it.

According to the estimates of the fighters of two separate detachments of the "OMEGA" Special Purpose Center, this field warehouse had:

≈ 100 disposable grenade launchers;

anti-tank missiles;

RPG7 rockets;

cartridges of various calibres;

≈ 10 "Bumblebee" jet flamethrowers.

Another group of Russian stormtroopers was destroyed in the Kharkiv region

According to the NGU press service, fighters of the 2nd separate detachment of the Special Purpose Center "Omega" destroyed an assault group of Russian occupiers in the Kharkiv direction.

To defeat enemy forces, the soldiers used FPV and bomber drones.

In just an hour, the National Guard fighters managed to eliminate 20 attack aircraft of the Russian army.

Judging by the equipment and tactics of actions, the group was prepared. The skill of our UAV strike pilots left them no chance of survival! — emphasised in NGU.