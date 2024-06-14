National Guardsmen destroyed Russian warehouse in Kharkiv direction - video
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

National Guardsmen destroyed Russian warehouse in Kharkiv direction - video

Explosion
Читати українською
Source:  OZSP "Wings of Omega"

The National Guard caused significant damage to the Russian group of troops in the Kharkiv direction. A warehouse where 100 disposable grenade launchers and more were stored was destroyed.

Points of attention

  • The National Guard successfully conducted an operation in the Kharkiv direction: a Russian group of troops was blown up.
  • Soldiers of the National Guard liquidated a field warehouse with grenade launchers, rockets and other weapons that the enemy planned to use in the Kharkiv region.
  • With the help of FPVs and bomber drones, 20 Russian army attack aircraft could be eliminated in an hour.
  • The skill of the strike pilots of the National Guard drones left no chance for the enemies to survive.
  • The successful operation in Kharkiv testifies to the readiness and effectiveness of the National Guard's military units.

National Guardsmen destroyed the Russian warehouse with weapons

"Omega" fighters destroyed a field warehouse of ammunition with which the enemy was planning assault operations in the Kharkiv region.

The Special Purpose Center "Omega" reported about it.

According to the estimates of the fighters of two separate detachments of the "OMEGA" Special Purpose Center, this field warehouse had:

  • ≈ 100 disposable grenade launchers;

  • anti-tank missiles;

  • RPG7 rockets;

  • cartridges of various calibres;

  • ≈ 10 "Bumblebee" jet flamethrowers.

Another group of Russian stormtroopers was destroyed in the Kharkiv region

According to the NGU press service, fighters of the 2nd separate detachment of the Special Purpose Center "Omega" destroyed an assault group of Russian occupiers in the Kharkiv direction.

To defeat enemy forces, the soldiers used FPV and bomber drones.

In just an hour, the National Guard fighters managed to eliminate 20 attack aircraft of the Russian army.

Judging by the equipment and tactics of actions, the group was prepared. The skill of our UAV strike pilots left them no chance of survival! — emphasised in NGU.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine's National Guard posts video of Russian stormtroopers destroying in Kharkiv region
NSU
National Guard
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian National Guardsmen knock out Russian troops from forest belt in Kharkiv region — video
NSU
AFU

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?