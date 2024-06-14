National Guardsmen destroyed Russian warehouse in Kharkiv direction - video

The National Guard caused significant damage to the Russian group of troops in the Kharkiv direction. A warehouse where 100 disposable grenade launchers and more were stored was destroyed.
- The National Guard successfully conducted an operation in the Kharkiv direction: a Russian group of troops was blown up.
- Soldiers of the National Guard liquidated a field warehouse with grenade launchers, rockets and other weapons that the enemy planned to use in the Kharkiv region.
- With the help of FPVs and bomber drones, 20 Russian army attack aircraft could be eliminated in an hour.
- The skill of the strike pilots of the National Guard drones left no chance for the enemies to survive.
- The successful operation in Kharkiv testifies to the readiness and effectiveness of the National Guard's military units.
National Guardsmen destroyed the Russian warehouse with weapons
The Special Purpose Center "Omega" reported about it.
According to the estimates of the fighters of two separate detachments of the "OMEGA" Special Purpose Center, this field warehouse had:
≈ 100 disposable grenade launchers;
anti-tank missiles;
RPG7 rockets;
cartridges of various calibres;
≈ 10 "Bumblebee" jet flamethrowers.
Another group of Russian stormtroopers was destroyed in the Kharkiv region
According to the NGU press service, fighters of the 2nd separate detachment of the Special Purpose Center "Omega" destroyed an assault group of Russian occupiers in the Kharkiv direction.
To defeat enemy forces, the soldiers used FPV and bomber drones.
In just an hour, the National Guard fighters managed to eliminate 20 attack aircraft of the Russian army.
Judging by the equipment and tactics of actions, the group was prepared. The skill of our UAV strike pilots left them no chance of survival! — emphasised in NGU.
