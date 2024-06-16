According to Vitaly Lytvyn, an officer of the intelligence unit of the "Rubizh" brigade of NSU, the Ukrainian military pushed back the occupation army of the Russian Federation from Lyptsi in the Kharkiv region.

What is known about the successes of the Ukrainian military in the Lyptsi region

We are now improving the tactical situation there. Together with the 13th Brigade of the "Offensive Guard" "Charter", assault operations are conducted. We have pushed the enemy back a little from the settlement of Liptsi, the situation is stable, controlled, but difficult, because the enemy is constantly carrying out airstrikes with guided aerial bombs on the positions of the Defense Forces, deep in the logistics routes, - Lytvyn notes. Share

The military officer emphasized that the Russian occupiers are regrouping and improving their own defense structures, as well as constantly transferring reserves.

But now the initiative in that direction is in our hands. Not like in Vovchansk. There, the enemy is now fighting and carrying out assaults, Lytvyn explained. Share

What they say in the General Staff

According to the information of the General Staff, since the beginning of the day, the Ukrainian military has engaged in battle with units of the occupation army of the Russian Federation 51 times.

The most tense situation remains in the Pokrovsk region of Donetsk region.

It is noted that the Russian occupiers twice carried out attacks in the Vovchansk region of the Kharkiv region.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled one enemy attack and are currently repelling another.

Fighting is going on in the Kupyansk region near Berestovo.

Twice, the criminal army of the Russian Federation unsuccessfully tried to attack near Makiivka and Nevsky.

Since the beginning of the day, 5 attempts of enemy attacks have been recorded near Verkhnokamyanskyi and Rozdolivka. So far, one of these attacks has been repelled, while others are still being repelled.

In the direction of Kramatorsk, the enemy launched an unsuccessful attack near west of Ivanivsk.

Russian occupiers have already attacked Ukrainian military positions 19 times in the Pokrovsk region.

At the moment, our defenders have repelled 17 enemy attacks near Novooleksandrivka, Yevgenivka, Novoselivka Pershoya, Sokol and Umansky, two more are in progress.

In the direction of Kurakhovo, the Russian occupiers are conducting assaults near Krasnohorivka, Paraskoviivka, and Vodyanyi.

Two enemy attacks have been repulsed, three more battles are ongoing.

Three times the enemy unsuccessfully tried to attack in the Krynyk area on the left bank of the Kherson region.