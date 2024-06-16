According to Vadim Mysnyk, the spokesman of the "Siversk" Military Police, the Russian occupiers are constantly trying to test the strength of the defense of the Ukrainian military along the entire border with the Sumy region.

What is happening on the border with the Sumy region

Mysnyk noted that the Russian occupiers are trying to bind the Defense Forces along the entire border line with Sumy Oblast.

The spokesman of the "Siversk" OSU noted that the occupying army of the Russian Federation keeps certain forces on the border with the Sumy region and conducts rotations and transfers.

He assured that the Ukrainian military is doing everything to prevent the Russian invaders from even approaching the state border.

Mysnyk stressed that in the event of an attempted offensive of the occupation army in the direction of the Sumy region, the Ukrainian military will see all the enemy's actions and all the enemy's maneuvers.

How the Armed Forces oppose the activity of the DRG of the Russian Army on the border with Sumy Oblast

According to him, the Ukrainian military is also resisting the activity of enemy DRGs. They are trying to be detected while they are still on the territory of the Russian Federation and promptly liquidated.