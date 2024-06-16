The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,100 Russian soldiers and 58 artillery systems

Ukrainian defense forces eliminated another 1,160 Russian occupiers during the day. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the aggressor has lost 526,310 soldiers. Also, defenders of Ukraine destroyed 58 artillery systems.
What is known about the losses of the Russian Armed Forces
The total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 06.15.24 approximately amounted to:
personnel — 526,310 (+1,160) persons were liquidated;
tanks — 7,956 units;
armored fighting vehicles — 15,269 (+6) units;
artillery systems — 13,913 (+58) units;
RSZV — 1104 (+1) units;
air defense equipment — 853 units;
aircraft — 359 units;
helicopters — 326 units;
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 11,159 (+11) units;
cruise missiles — 2,296 (+3) units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines - 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 18,967 (+56) units;
special equipment — 2325 (+3) units.
What is known about the situation in Donetsk region
In Donetsk region, the activity of enemy aircraft was recorded in the areas of Andriyivka, Klishchiivka, and New York.
Since the beginning of the day, 29 clashes have taken place in the Pokrovsk region.
There are currently 9 battles going on in the Novooleksandrivka, Yevgenivka, Sokol, Novoselivka Persha and Nevelsky districts.
In the Kurakhovo region, the Russian invaders tried 10 times to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian military.
There are 3 battles going on in the districts of Georgiivka and Paraskoviivka.
According to preliminary information, the occupiers lost 54 people, one BBM and one ammunition depot were destroyed in this direction.
The enemy made 10 unsuccessful attack attempts in the Vremivsk direction.
