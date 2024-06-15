The occupiers are trying to actively storm the positions of the Armed Forces in the Pokrovsky direction on June 15. Since the beginning of the day, almost a third of the total number of clashes since the beginning of the day took place here.
Points of attention
- The enemy most storms the positions of the Armed Forces in the Pokrovsky direction, where a third of the total number of combats takes place.
- In the Kupyan direction, enemy assault operations continue in various areas.
- The Lyman direction is not immune to enemy attacks, with a battle in the Makiivka area.
- The Kramatorsk direction also came to the attention of the occupiers, with activity in the Chasovoy Yar region.
- In the Vremivsk direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled seven enemy attacks, in various areas with fierce battles.
The Russian Federation is storming the Pokrovsky direction the most
Yes, the enemy is most actively trying to storm today in the Pokrovsky direction.
In particular, fighting is taking place in the districts of Novooleksandrivka, Kalinovoy, Sokol and Novoselivka Pershoya.
The situation in other directions
In the Kupyansk direction, seven enemy assaults are ongoing in the areas of Petropavlivsky, Andriyivka, Grekivka, and Nevsky.
In the Lyman direction , the enemy became more active in the area of Makiivka, where the battle is currently taking place.
Also, the occupiers are active in the Kramatorsk area , namely in the area of Chasovoy Yar. Two skirmishes are ongoing.
In the Kurakhiv direction, the number of attempts by the aggressor to improve his tactical position increased to six. All are unsuccessful.
Today, seven enemy attacks were repulsed in the Vremivsk direction , in particular, in the Staromayorsky, Sweetsky and Urozhany districts.
