General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The occupiers are trying to actively storm the positions of the Armed Forces in the Pokrovsky direction on June 15. Since the beginning of the day, almost a third of the total number of clashes since the beginning of the day took place here.

  • The enemy most storms the positions of the Armed Forces in the Pokrovsky direction, where a third of the total number of combats takes place.
  • In the Kupyan direction, enemy assault operations continue in various areas.
  • The Lyman direction is not immune to enemy attacks, with a battle in the Makiivka area.
  • The Kramatorsk direction also came to the attention of the occupiers, with activity in the Chasovoy Yar region.
  • In the Vremivsk direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled seven enemy attacks, in various areas with fierce battles.

The Russian Federation is storming the Pokrovsky direction the most

Yes, the enemy is most actively trying to storm today in the Pokrovsky direction.

The greatest activity of the enemy since the beginning of the day has been observed in the Pokrovsky direction. Almost a third of all clashes took place there today. At present, the total number of enemy attacks on the front line has reached 44, the message says.

In particular, fighting is taking place in the districts of Novooleksandrivka, Kalinovoy, Sokol and Novoselivka Pershoya.

Seven attacks have been repelled, eight are still ongoing, — the General Staff added.

The situation in other directions

In the Kupyansk direction, seven enemy assaults are ongoing in the areas of Petropavlivsky, Andriyivka, Grekivka, and Nevsky.

In the Lyman direction , the enemy became more active in the area of Makiivka, where the battle is currently taking place.

Also, the occupiers are active in the Kramatorsk area , namely in the area of Chasovoy Yar. Two skirmishes are ongoing.

In the Kurakhiv direction, the number of attempts by the aggressor to improve his tactical position increased to six. All are unsuccessful.

Today, seven enemy attacks were repulsed in the Vremivsk direction , in particular, in the Staromayorsky, Sweetsky and Urozhany districts.

Russians didn't seizure of Ryzhivka in Sumy region, AFU General Staff speaker says
AFU military

